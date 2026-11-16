Luka Doncic scores 43, Lakers stretch winning streak to 8 with 131-123 win over Suns

PHOENIX — Luka Doncic scored 43 points and the Los Angeles Lakers stretched their winning streak to eight games by holding off the Phoenix Suns 131-123 on Sunday.

Los Angeles played without second-leading scorer Austin Reaves due to a bruised heel suffered against Milwaukee on Wednesday.

It did little to slow down the NBA's top scoring team — through three quarters.

The Lakers led by 31 late in the third quarter, but the Suns charged back in the fourth behind Collin Gillespie. He scored 12 of his 26 points in the final quarter and pulled the Suns within 126-121 on a driving layup with 1:05 left.

Phoenix got no closer.

Quentin Grimes banked in a 3-pointer with 34 seconds left and Doncic sealed it with two free throws.

Doncic, the NBA's leading scorer, hit five 3-pointers and went 12 for 14 on free throws for his sixth 40-point game this season. Grimes went 5 of 6 from 3 to finish with 22 points.

Suns leading scorer Devin Booker had 17 points, but shot 4 of 14 from the floor and missed all four of his 3-pointers. He did not play in the fourth quarter as the Suns rallied.

Doncic showed no limitations after rolling his ankle against the Bucks, having a hand in the Lakers' first 10 points with eight points and an assist. Doncic was 4 of 9 from the 3-point line and had 25 points by halftime.

Phoenix labored at both ends while falling into an early 17-point hole, but chipped away to pull within 64-54 at halftime.

The Lakers stretched the lead to 20 in the opening five minutes of the third quarter and kept pouring it on before the Suns fought back.

Up next

Lakers: Host Charlotte on Tuesday.

Suns: Play at Denver on Monday.

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