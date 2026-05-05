Man fatally stabbed outside Busch Stadium hours after St. Louis Cardinals game

ST. LOUIS — A dispute between two men led to a fatal stabbing outside Busch Stadium, hours after a St. Louis Cardinals game, police said.

The men were described as people contracted to clean up after baseball games. They didn't work directly for the MLB team.

“This could have happened anywhere, but what happened tonight was a dispute between two people. Unfortunately, it happened at a treasured St. Louis staple,” said Mitch McCoy, spokesperson for St. Louis police.

The Cardinals said it was an “isolated altercation.”

Police were summoned around 3 a.m. Monday. The victim was a 27-year-old man. The suspect, a 65-year-old man, was interviewed by investigators.

The Cardinals earlier played the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday. The fatality had no impact on the Monday game against Milwaukee.

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