McCaffrey's TDs of 74 and 66 yards and Samuel's 70-yard score help 49ers beat Cowboys 46-40

ARLINGTON, Texas — Christian McCaffrey's first long touchdown catch was straight out of the schoolyard, the second a Kyle Shanahan special for the San Francisco 49ers.

Throw in a reverse to Deebo Samuel that completely fooled the Dallas defense, and you have close to the most yards gained and allowed in the history of two proud franchises.

Brock Purdy threw TD passes of 74 and 66 yards to McCaffrey, Samuel ran 70 yards for a score in front of his own sideline and the 49ers beat the Cowboys 46-40 on Sunday.

The Cowboys had cut a 19-point deficit in the second half to six in the final four minutes when McCaffrey ran away from edge rusher Von Miller on third down, caught a pass over the middle and sprinted untouched to the end zone for the second time. That 66-yarder on a play made perfect by a blitzing linebacker was the clincher.

The 74-yarder? Well, it wasn't exactly by design.

Purdy escaped the pocket to his right, stopped about a yard from the line of scrimmage and found McCaffrey 15 yards downfield. The star running back sprinted the remaining 60 yards to put San Francisco in front for good at 17-16 in the second quarter, not long after Dallas kicker Brandon Aubrey missed an extra point.

“It really is backyard football at that point,” said McCaffrey, whose 223 scrimmage yards included a career-best 161 receiving and a 16-yard score among his 62 rushing yards. “We’ve all played it as kids at recess, when you’re drawing up plays on your hands and it never happens. You ever tell like a 5-year-old to run a post route and then he just runs a corner, or something else, but he’s open? That’s kind of what that was.”

It certainly delighted the many red-clan fans among a sellout crowd of 93,715, who saw the 49ers improve to 8-1 for the second time in the past 15 years, joining the 2019 team that reached the Super Bowl.

“That’s an example of making the play better than the one we called,” said Shanahan, who added that the crowd was so decidedly in his team's favor, the Niners stopped using silent counts after the first drive.

Dak Prescott tied his career high with five TD passes, and George Pickens caught a career-high three for the Cowboys (4-6), who fell short again in trying to win consecutive games under second-year coach Brian Schottenheimer. It has happened just once — a three-game run last November.

The 49ers had 584 yards of offense — their fifth most in franchise history and the third most the Cowboys have ever allowed. Dallas has allowed at least one touchdown of 50-plus yards in each of the past three games.

“I thought the second half was unacceptable,” Schottenheimer said. “The tackling was atrocious. We have to do a deep dive on the film to see why.”

The series after Kaelon Black opened the second half with a punishing 25-yard scoring run, Samuel — who returned after missing three games with a hamstring injury — took a reverse pitch from the rookie backup running back and reached the San Francisco sideline without any resistance.

The only player to touch either McCaffrey or Samuel on the three long scores was Dallas linebacker Shemar James Sr., who barely brushed Samuel with his hand about 30 yards from the end zone.

“Seeing 23 just run free is a really fun thing,” tight end George Kittle said of McCaffrey. “Green grass is really hard to come by in the NFL. So, watching him do that … I’m jealous.”

Purdy was 22 of 28 for a career-best 389 yards with a third touchdown, an 11-yarder to Samuel for the first San Francisco points.

On the first TD pass to McCaffrey, the fifth-year QB was about to try to run for as many yards as he could on third-and-8 when he saw his running back alone in the middle of the field. On the second, Purdy saw linebacker Dee Winters coming at him and figured McCaffrey was the right target.

“It wasn’t the kind of game that you sort of get into a rhythm of, hey, could be a scramble-type game, or you’re going to drop back and everything’s going to be perfect, it’s going to be just how Kyle drew it up,” Purdy said. “Today felt like it was just a football game. Definitely both sides of the spectrum.”

Prescott was 30 of 51 for 343 yards with TDs of 35, 39 and 5 yards to Pickens, who had a season-high 145 yards. Ryan Flournoy and CeeDee Lamb had the other scoring grabs.

Allen sees the Cowboys again

Receiver Keenan Allen faced the Cowboys for the second consecutive week after getting traded by Indianapolis on deadline day Tuesday. He had five catches for 61 yards, with 47 yards coming on three catches on the Niners' only field goal drive.

Injuries

49ers: CB Renardo Green, who was active after being listed as questionable with a back injury, exited in the second half.

Cowboys: CB DaRon Bland injured an ankle in the first half and didn't return. ... DT Otito Ogbonnia exited in the second quarter after injuring a finger on the play when he recorded the second half-sack of his career. ... RG Tyler Booker had an ankle injury and was replaced by T.J. Bass.

Up next

49ers: Play Minnesota in Mexico City in primetime next Sunday.

Cowboys: Host Tennessee next Sunday.

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