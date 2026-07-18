Mercedes driver Kimi Antonelli qualifies on pole for F1's Belgian Grand Prix

SPA-FRANCORCHAMPS, Belgium — Kimi Antonelli beat a display of Red Bull formation flying to take pole position for the Belgian Grand Prix in qualifying on Saturday and boost his Formula 1 title charge.

Max Verstappen had set the fastest time after smart coordination with Red Bull teammate Isack Hadjar to give him the strongest possible slipstream on his lap.

Mercedes driver Antonelli found a new level of pace on his lap to beat Verstappen by 0.317 of a second and dedicated the pole position as a birthday present to his father.

“Let's go, man, let's go,” he said over the radio.

Lando Norris qualified third-fastest but a grid penalty means he drops 10 places. Antonelli's teammate George Russell is set to move up to third on the grid.

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