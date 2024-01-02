Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper fined $300K after throwing drink at fan during loss to Jaguars

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper has been fined $300,000 by the NFL after a video of him throwing a drink at a Jags fan during the team’s 26-0 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday made the rounds on social media.

The NFL released the following statement:

“The National Football League today fined Carolina Panthers’ chairman David Tepper $300,000 for his unacceptable conduct in Jacksonville during Sunday’s game. All NFL personnel are expected to conduct themselves at all times in ways that respect our fans and favorably reflect on their team and the NFL.”

Tepper issued the following statement:

“I am deeply passionate about this team and regret my behavior on Sunday. I should have let NFL stadium security handle any issues that arose. I respect the NFL’s code of conduct and accept the League’s discipline for my behavior.”

Tepper’s reaction came after rookie Bryce Young was intercepted with less than 3 minutes to play. It was unclear whether Tepper was reacting to something said to him or the latest miscue for the team with the NFL’s worst record.

