North Carolina parts ways with men's basketball coach Hubert Davis after 5 seasons

North Carolina and men's basketball coach Hubert Davis have parted ways after five seasons leading the tradition-rich program.

The school announced the decision Tuesday night, saying it had made "a leadership change" to end Davis' tenure as successor to retired Hall of Fame coach Roy Williams. That run featured multiple high points, but also wild swings of results, an inconsistency that runs contrary to the Tar Heels' status as a tradition-rich blueblood with a hallmark of sustained top-tier success.

In its announcement, the school said athletic director Bubba Cunningham and executive associate AD Steve Newmark — who will take over as Cunningham’s successor in July — made the recommendation ultimately accepted by chancellor Lee Roberts.

“We appreciate all that Hubert has done for Carolina as a player, assistant coach, head coach and community leader — he has helped make special memories we will never forget,” Cunningham said in a statement. “This was not an easy decision because of Hubert’s tremendous character and all he has given to the program, but we must move forward in a way that allows our team to compete more consistently at an elite level.”

The program with six NCAA titles and a national-record 21 Final Fours now has just three March Madness wins in the four seasons since an unexpected run to the 2022 national title game in Davis' debut season. The Tar Heels reached the Sweet 16 as a No. 1 seed in 2024 before being upset by Alabama, but otherwise haven't reached the round of 32 in that span, and even missed the NCAAs entirely in 2023.

The final blow was Thursday's overtime loss to VCU in the NCAA Tournament in which the Rams rallied from 19 down for the biggest comeback in first-round history, changing the tenor of conversations about Davis' future. And by Saturday, Cunningham said the school was evaluating "all facets" of the program.

Ultimately, that led to moving forward without the 55-year-old Davis, a popular former UNC player under late Hall of Famer Dean Smith who went on to play 12 years in the NBA, work in broadcasting at ESPN, then join Williams' staff as an assistant in 2012.

Now, one of the most coveted jobs in college basketball is open for only the fourth time since Smith’s retirement after 36 seasons in October 1997.

The school said it will honor terms of Davis' contract. He signed a two-year extension last season running through 2029-30. The school would owe Davis roughly $5.3 million for the remaining future years of his deal, plus remaining payments for the 2025-26 fiscal year that ends June 30.

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