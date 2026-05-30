Paris police detain 45 after violence erupts during celebrations of PSG's Champions League title

PARIS — Paris police detained 45 people after violence disrupted celebrations late Saturday of Paris Saint-Germain's second Champions League title win and a group tried to storm a police station in the French capital.

Fans began celebrating in Paris after the final whistle earlier in the evening in Budapest, Hungary, where PSG won by beating Arsenal on penalties in a dramatic final.

Dozens of fans marched along the avenues near the Arc de Triomphe, with some setting off flares and blaring car horns. Around 20,000 people gathered on the Champs-Elysees, with police working to contain the crowd.

However, the Paris police prefecture said smaller groups caused disturbances in various locations, with some vandalizing shops and setting fires. One police officer was injured. Those who attempted to storm a police station in the posh 8th Arrondissement neighborhood were dispersed, police said.

It said that by 10 p.m., 45 people were taken into custody.

The main ring road surrounding Paris was briefly blockaded by a crowd before police dispersed it. Police also said one bakery and a restaurant were damaged.

Officers also contained about 1,000 people gathered near the PSG stadium in the 16th Arrondissement and cleared barricades made from bicycles.

In May last year, when police made more than 500 arrests across France following PSG's first title, Paris was on high alert, with 8,000 police officers deployed across the city.

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