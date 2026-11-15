St. Brown and Gibbs score 2 TDs each in Lions' 35-10 rout over Patriots after Maye injured in Munich

MUNICH — Amon-Ra St. Brown wore lederhosen, carried a German flag onto the field, and then went out and scored two touchdowns.

Talk about a homecoming.

The German-speaking St. Brown, whose mother is from Leverkusen, said it's been a trip he'll “never forget.”

St. Brown caught two touchdown passes and Jahmyr Gibbs ran for 153 yards and two scores in a 35-10 win over the New England Patriots, who lost quarterback Drake Maye to an ankle injury on their opening drive Sunday.

“Being in Germany, number one, was a blessing, it’s been amazing,” St. Brown said. “But being able to win like that — with the guys, my teammates in front of the fans here in Germany, it’s like a dream come true.”

The Lions (7-2) have won five straight games but also lost edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson, who appeared to hurt his knee while celebrating the sack that knocked Maye out of the game.

“Nothing new — we’ll know more when we get back in the States,” Lions coach Dan Campbell said. “Anytime you lose a player like that and you don’t know the entirety of it ... it hurts a little bit.”

Jared Goff threw three touchdown passes, along with two interceptions, completing 20 of 31 passes for 303 yards.

St. Brown caught a 56-yard touchdown pass in the first quarter to give Detroit a 7-3 lead. And his 28-yard TD reception — after teammates pushed him over the goal line in a scrum with Patriots defenders — made it 28-3 in the third quarter.

St. Brown, who wore lederhosen for his arrival to the stadium, charged onto the field carrying a German flag. St. Brown and his two brothers spent many summers in their childhood visiting the country.

In between St. Brown's scores, Goff found Isaac TeSlaa for a 12-yard touchdown pass and a 14-3 lead after a 97-yard drive, and Gibbs ran it in from 5 yards one play after he rumbled down the sideline for a 50-yard reception.

Gibbs added a 28-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter to make it 35-10. He is the first NFL player since Priest Holmes in 2002 to produce more than 150 yards rushing with two rushing touchdowns and at least 95 yards receiving in a game, the Lions said.

Gibbs caught seven passes for 99 yards. St. Brown finished with four receptions for 98 yards.

The Patriots (5-5) have lost back-to-back games and three of their past four.

Tommy DeVito completed 12 of 24 for 81 yards with one interception and a fourth-quarter touchdown pass to Lan Larison for New England.

On his only drive, Maye completed three of four passes for 48 yards. He also scrambled for 11 yards. Hutchinson sacked Maye at the Detroit 15-yard line on third down. Andy Borregales then kicked a 33-yard field goal.

New England coach Mike Vrabel he didn’t know the extent of Maye's injury: “We’ll have to get some more tests run and we’ll see when we come back what it ends up being and the severity of whatever injury he has."

After DeVito entered the game, the Patriots punted on four straight possessions. DeVito then threw an interception to Roger McCreary late in the first half. The Lions couldn't capitalize, though. Goff was picked off in the back of the end zone by Kevin Byard III.

Patriots cornerback Christian Gonzalez had his first interception of the season in the first half. Mack Hollins led the Patriots with five catches for 48 yards.

“We’re heading into the bye and we have to get some things fixed and changed and corrected and figure out ways to win as opposed to what we’re doing right now, which is not giving ourselves enough of a chance,” Vrabel said.

New field incoming

Immediately after the game, workers will start installing a new field. Bayern Munich hosts Cologne on Friday night in a Bundesliga game. The NFL wouldn't confirm a German media report that said the league would pay up to 200,000 euros ($220,000) for the new pitch. In a statement to AP, the league said only that it will "work in partnership with Allianz Arena to replace the field following Sunday's game."

Injuries

Patriots: Besides Maye, WR A.J. Brown left in the second half with a hamstring injury. Brown had missed the past two games with ankle and knee problems... RT Morgan Moses left in the first quarter but returned before halftime ... RB TreVeyon Henderson, who didn’t make the trip, was placed on injured reserve Saturday.

Lions: Hutchinson left in the first quarter and was later ruled out.

Up next

Patriots: Bye week.

Lions: Host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers next Sunday.

___

[ See AP’s full NFL coverage here ]

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.