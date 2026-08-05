Stefon Diggs is signing with the Washington Commanders, AP source says

Stefon Diggs is signing with the Washington Commanders, according to a person familiar with the agreement, a move that gives quarterback Jayden Daniels and the offense a proven, experienced wide receiver behind Terry McLaurin.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Wednesday because the deal had not yet been announced. The agreement for next season is reportedly worth up to $12 million.

Diggs joins Washington for a 12th year in the NFL after playing last season with New England. He had 99 catches for 1,123 yards and five touchdowns in 18 games, including the Patriots' playoff run to the Super Bowl.

New England released him in March, and the 32-year-old went unsigned in free agency while facing strangulation and other criminal charges in connection with a dispute with his former private chef. Diggs was found not guilty in May, and the league said in June that he wouldn't face any discipline after a review determined there was not enough evidence to punish him under its personal conduct policy.

The Commanders had a hole at the position, and they are banking on Diggs filling it. The in-house options of Treylon Burks and Luke McCaffrey would have put Daniels in a tough spot and made McLaurin draw plenty of double teams this coming season.

Signing Diggs could rule out going after Brandon Aiyuk, a friend of Daniels' who is still under contract with San Francisco. Aiyuk said on social media in June that he would join Washington immediately if the 49ers released him.

Aiyuk remains on the reserve/left squad list out West, while Diggs is now in an NFC East that features receivers CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens with Dallas, DeVonta Smith with Philadelphia and Malik Nabers with the New York Giants.

Diggs previously played for Minnesota, Buffalo and Houston during a career that included him being an All-Pro selection in 2020, when he led all players with 127 catches and 1,535 yards. Since making his debut in 2015 after the Vikings took him in the fifth round of the draft that year, Diggs has 1,025 catches for 12,523 yards and 79 TDs in the regular season and playoffs combined.

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