Tim Hill and Yankees agree to $2.25 million, 1-year contract, AP source says

Left-hander Tim Hill is staying with the New York Yankees, agreeing to a $2.25 million, one-year contract, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press on Sunday.

Hill's deal includes a $2.5 million club option for 2028, the person said.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the agreement had not yet been announced. Hill's deal was first reported by ESPN.

A 36-year-old reliever, Hill was 5-2 with a 4.60 ERA and two saves in 58 2/3 innings over 67 appearances last season. He allowed a career-high 12 homers, three more than his previous high.

Hill's 68.8% ground-ball percentage led the major leagues among pitchers with 50 or more innings. He held left-handed batters to a .213 batting average while righties hit .293 against him.

New York signed Hill in June 2024 following his release by the Chicago White Sox. He is a nine-year major league veteran who also has pitched for Kansas City (2018-19) and San Diego (2020-23).

He had a $3 million salary this year under an option the Yankees exercised, then became a free agent.

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