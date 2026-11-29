EUGENE, Ore. — Demond Williams Jr. threw three touchdown passes and ran for a score and Washington outlasted No. 14 Oregon 33-27 in double overtime Saturday night, leaving the Ducks out of the Big Ten title game and likely dashing their College Football Playoff hopes.

Washington (8-4, 5-4 Big Ten) won a week after it knocked off No. 12 Indiana, also in overtime, at home. With the victory over Oregon, the Hoosiers ended up in the championship game with No. 9 UCLA next week.

Williams found tight end Decker DeGraaf for a touchdown in the second overtime and the Huskies got a defensive stop to end it.

Oregon (8-4, 6-3) needed a win to have a chance to qualify for the championship game.

“I think there’s some life lessons there,” Oregon coach Dan Lanning said.

Since its third loss loss to Illinois on Oct. 31, Oregon had pulled off a come-from-behind upset of Northwestern, then gone on the road and scored 38 unanswered points to defeat Ohio State in Columbus. Two more wins, by lopsided margins over Michigan (31-7) and Michigan State (45-7), delivered the Ducks to the brink of the Big Ten Championship Game on Saturday.

Raiola had hit his stride, passing for 10 touchdowns since the Illinois loss until the Washington game without an interception, and threw for a season-high 341 yards against Michigan. A running back room suffering from injuries to starting backs Jordon Davison and Dierre Hill Jr. turned to Smith.

After rushing for a fourth-quarter go-ahead touchdown against Northwestern, Smith’s 121-yard, 2-touchdown performance against Michigan State settled the Ducks’ options even after Davison started Saturday as a game-time decision and ultimately had two rushing attempts.

Washington, meanwhile, pulled off the upset over Indiana and arrived in Eugene hunting another.

“(The rivalry) certainly doesn’t mean less to us,” Huskies coach Jedd Fisch said when asked about whether the importance of rivalries in college football was decreasing. “So whenever other rivalries might mean less, not for us."

Saturday, with Oregon facing fourth-and-1, tight end Jamari Johnson took a direct snap, rolled right, and lofted a pass to Kendre Harrison to tie it at 27 with 1:09 left. But Gage Hurych missed the extra point and had a field goal blocked in overtime.

“(I'm mostly) disappointed, more than anything," Oregon senior linebacker Devon Jackson said. "I felt like we could have done more. There could have been a play here and there that we could have had, but ultimately they won. They made more plays than us tonight. Scored more points than us. Got more stops than us.”

In overtime, the Ducks failed to gain a yard before Hurych's attempt was blocked by lineman Drew Azzopardi, who blocked two kicks against Indiana. Huskies kicker Tyler Robles, though, missed his own try wide left to send it to double overtime.

“It means everything,” Azzopardi said. “To be able to get a win in this game after losing the last two years, it means everything, and it means even more getting it here.”

Williams scrambled for 22 yards, then found a wide-open DeGraaf for a touchdown in the second overtime, but was incomplete on the 2-point try. Oregon sputtered again on offense, though, and Raiola couldn't complete a pass on fourth-and-7.

“I'm kind of lost for words right now,” Raiola said. “I'm hurting for these guys, hurting for the seniors, and just everything we've been through this year, to come all the way back and then fall short sucks, but it's the reality and that's what we have to live in right now.”

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