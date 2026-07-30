Buresh Blog: Flora-Bama co-owner with Jacksonville ties passes away... August averages

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — To become a part of the First Alert Neighborhood weather station network powered by Tempest - scan below &/or click * here *:

The 2026 hurricane season continues... see & read updates every day during the season (until Nov. 30th) at “Talking the Tropics With Mike”. August genesis map for the Atlantic:

Sad news from the Flora-Bama, an iconic bar & restaurant on the Florida/Alabama state line, Perdido Key. Longtime co-owner Pat McClellan passed away at 76. In 2004, the Flora-Bama was devastated by Cat. 3 hurricane Ivan. A few months later I visited the area & was introduced to Pat at the Flora-Bama. The restaurant was still serving food & drinks as best it could... along with some live music. Pat has some history in Jacksonville having served locally in the Navy. 20 years after Ivan, I returned to the Flora-Bama to see how the business had recovered. Pat was - as always - ready to talk :)... & the Flora-Bama came back bigger & stronger than ever. You can watch the story near the end - at about the 18-20 minute mark - in “Preparing for the Storm”:

WATCH: Get ready for hurricane season with the First Alert Weather special ‘Preparing for the Storm’ WATCH: Get ready for hurricane season with the First Alert Weather special ‘Preparing for the Storm’

Pat’s 2024 interview in its entirety:

The full unedited interview from 2024 :) pic.twitter.com/xvwQFw198Y — Mike Buresh (@MikeFirstAlert) July 28, 2026

We turn the calendars to August. The averages at JIA: