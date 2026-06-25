Buresh Blog: Hottest summer temps... Lightning safety awareness week

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — To become a part of the First Alert Neighborhood weather station network powered by Tempest - scan below &/or click * here *:

The 2026 hurricane season continues... see & read updates every day during the season (until Nov. 30th) at “Talking the Tropics With Mike”.

We’re entering some of the hottest weeks/months of the year. The long term average hottest temp. in Jacksonville each summer is 98 degrees. But it’s not uncommon to hit 100 degrees. Of course, heat indices are regularly 100+.

The week of June 22nd is “National Lightning Safety Awareness Week”. NE Florida & SE Georgia experience lightning somewhere in the area almost every day from June through September - the peak of the local lightning season. From NOAA:

National Lightning Safety Awareness week was started in 2001 to call attention to this underrated killer. Since then, U.S. lightning fatalities have dropped from about 55 per year to about 20. This reduction in fatalities is believed to be largely due to greater awareness of the lightning danger, and people seeking safety when thunderstorms threaten.