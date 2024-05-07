Buresh Blog: Hurricane Preparedness Week... Night Skies

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Become a part of the First Alert Neighborhood Weather Station Network OR click * here *:

Hurricane Preparedness Week continues through May 11th. It's best to be prepared before & through the season rather than waiting until a storm is approaching.

May night skies (Sky & Telescope):

May 5 (morning): The Eta Aquariid meteors are expected to peak. This shower favors the Southern Hemisphere, but viewers in the southern U.S. may spot a few meteors.

May 5 (dawn): Thin lunar crescent trails Mars by 4½° as they rise together above the eastern horizon.

May 12 (evening): The waxing crescent Moon is in Gemini, a little more than 2° to the left of Pollux.

May 15 (evening): The first-quarter Moon is 3° to the upper left of Regulus, in Leo.

May 19–20 (all night): The waxing gibbous Moon inches toward Spica, in Virgo, closing from 4° to 2° away.

May 23 (evening): The just-past-full Moon is less than ½° to the lower left of Antares. The Moon occults (covers) the star for those in the southeastern U.S.

May 31 (morning): Turn toward the east-southeast to see the waning crescent Moon less than 1° below Saturn.

Moon Phases

New Moon May 7 11:22 p.m. EDT

First Quarter May 15 7:48 a.m. EDT

Full Moon May 23 9:53 a.m. EDT (Flower Moon)

Last Quarter May 30 12:13 p.m. EDT