Buresh Blog: March active weather pattern... Pollen!... Spring forward... Night skies

The March weather pattern has been active so far & is likely to stay that way well into the month - typical for early spring. A wavy (meridional with big dips) jet stream will bring fast changing weather with a mix of warm & cool days often with plenty of wind + some much needed rain at times.

And we are at the PEAK of our pollen season. Oak pollen is flying! Our allergy tracker station right on top of the Action News Jax studio shows lots of oak & still some maple & cedar pollen. The worst of the pollen should finally begin to wane by the last 1-2 weeks of March & will be much better by April.

We spring forward one hour early Sunday, March 9th. A reminder that residents can now irrigate up to two times per week during daylight time. From the St. Johns Water Management District:

With warmer weather on the horizon, residents will be allowed to water twice a week instead of once, but just because you can water twice a week doesn’t mean you should. Pay attention to the weather and look for signs of a stressed lawn. Only water when necessary to conserve resources and keep your landscape healthy.

Public water supply is the District’s largest water use, consuming about 626 million gallons per day— enough to fill nearly 949 Olympic-sized pools daily. Much of this water is allocated to outdoor irrigation. Adjusting landscape watering not only conserves water but also enhances lawn and plant health by reducing the risk of mold, fungus, weak roots, weeds, and pests.

General watering restriction guidelines:

Homes with odd-numbered or no addresses: Wednesday and Saturday.

Homes with even-numbered addresses: Thursday and Sunday.

Nonresidential properties: Tuesday and Friday.

Watering hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. is prohibited to reduce evaporation and enhance soil absorption.

Watering time: Limited to one hour per zone.

Coverage: These restrictions apply to all water sources, including private wells and pumps, ground or surface water, and water from public and private utilities. It does not apply to residents or businesses that use reclaimed water to irrigate.

These restrictions will remain in effect until Sunday, Nov. 2, 2025.

As temperatures rise and evaporation rates increase, the need for watering grows. Shifting to twice-a-week watering helps balance this demand, keeping landscapes healthy without wasting water resources. Conversely, during fall and winter, cooler temperatures and frequent rainfall make less irrigation necessary, which is why the restrictions change to once per week.

The District’s watering restrictions are in place to help preserve the region’s water supply, protect the ecosystem, and prevent overwatering, which can lead to runoff and wasted resources. By adjusting irrigation schedules to the changing seasonal conditions and only watering when necessary, both residents and businesses help reduce unnecessary strain on local water reserves.

“Water conservation is essential to ensuring a sustainable water supply for future generations,” said St. Johns River Water Management District Water Conservation Coordinator Kraig McLane. “By adhering to these seasonal restrictions, everyone plays a crucial role in protecting our natural resources and maintaining a healthy environment.”

March night skies (Sky & Telescope):

March 5 (evening): The Moon, one day shy of first quarter, forms a very shallow triangle with Jupiter and the Pleiades.

March 7 (evening): Mercury appears its farthest from the Sun (18°). Look for it low in the west 45 minutes after sunset, not far below dazzling Venus.

March 8 (dusk): The waxing gibbous Moon and Mars are about 1° apart, while Pollux shines 5° to the pair’s lower left.

March 9: Daylight-saving time starts at 2 a.m. for most of the U.S. and Canada.

March 11–12 (all night): The Moon and Regulus start the evening 3½° apart but narrow that gap to 1° when they set in west-northwest before dawn.

March 14: A total lunar eclipse will be visible across the Americas, the Pacific Ocean, Oceania, western Europe, and the western half of Africa.

March 16 (morning): Face south-southwest to see the waning gibbous Moon about 4½° right of Spica, in Virgo.

March 20: Spring begins in the Northern Hemisphere at the equinox, 5:01 a.m. EDT (2:01 a.m. PDT).

March 20 (morning): The Moon, two days before last quarter, gleams about 3° right of Antares in Scorpius.

March 29: A deep partial solar eclipse will be visible across northeastern North America, Greenland, Iceland, most of Europe, and northwestern Russia.

March 30 (evening): In the west, Mars sits less than ½° lower right of Pollux, Gemini’s brightest light.

Moon Phases

First Quarter March 6 11:32 a.m. EST

Full Moon March 14 2:55 a.m. EDT (total lunar eclipse)

Last Quarter March 22 7:29 a.m. EDT

New Moon March 29 6:58 a.m. EDT (partial solar eclipse)