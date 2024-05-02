Weather

Buresh Blog: May averages... April by the numbers... Peak of the tornado season

By Mike Buresh, Action News Jax

Buresh Blog

By Mike Buresh, Action News Jax

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Join the First Alert Neighborhood Weather Station Network:

May averages at JIA:

April ended up a little warmer than average & drier than average after a long stretch - going back to Nov. - of above average rainfall (only Feb. was the other month since Nov. with below avg. rainfall).

A classic spring set-up in late April led to several days of severe storms & tornadoes. It’s not at all unusual to see an increase in tornadoes in April as we head to the peak of the tornado season in the Plains & Midwest through May into the first half or so of June. But the last week of April was particularly active.

Find storm surveys from the following N.W.S. offices:

* Omaha

* Des Moines

* Topeka

* Wichita

* Tulsa

* Oklahoma City

Listen

news

weather

traffic

For Locals By Locals

Each Friday morning 104.5 WOKV is highlighting locally owned businesses in the northeast Florida area.

Latest National News

mobile apps

Everything you love about wokv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!