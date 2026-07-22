Buresh Blog: Sputtering wet season... hottest time of the year... Permanent daylight time

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The 2026 hurricane season continues... see & read updates every day during the season (until Nov. 30th) at “Talking the Tropics With Mike”.

We’re nearly 2 full months into the wet season, but the long term drought continues as the wet season has sputtered. NE Florida & SE Georgia has managed to get some soakers on & off but the rainfall has not been consistent or necessarily widespread. It turns out local wet seasons have generally been muted during El Nino’s which is well underway (warming of the equatorial Pacific - see last week’s “Buresh Blog”). We’re nearly 4″ below average for the wet season through July 20. The second image below shows El Nino wet seasons since the late 1950s.

Meanwhile... Jacksonville is in the midst of the hottest time of the year - from July 22 through Aug. 8:

Whew - lots of debate recently about the proposal that’s passed the house of representatives to stay on daylight time year-round. The second image below shows the difference between how the clocks are set now (fall back/spring forward 1 hour)... permanent daylight time... & permanent standard time.