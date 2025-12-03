Buresh Blog: Win a Tempest weather station... Dry spell broken... Dec. averages... White Christmas

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — You can win a Tempest weather station & become part of the First Alert Neighborhood Weather Network! The contest continues through Dec. 11th. You may enter once per day per email address. Only one will be awarded.... + two handheld weather meters:

Jacksonville just endured its 7th longest stretch of consecutive dry days ending Dec. 1st at 34 straight days without a drop of rain. So November had no rain at all - only the second time in Jacksonville history going back to 1871 that the city has gone an entire month without any rain. The one other time was October, 2010. Much of the Southeast U.S. is dealing with a long term dry spell with the worst conditions over South Georgia & the Fl. Panhandle. November is normally dry, but we’re coming off a drier than average period that began in late September & - if it continues through winter - would be concerning for the wildfire risk & local agriculture.

Turning the calendars to December... the averages for JIA:

Our sunset is at its earliest time of the year through the first week of Dec. (through Dec. 7). We continue to lose time on the sunrise end, so we still see a net loss of daylight deep into Dec. before the tables gradually change & we slowly gain daylight through January.

Dreaming of a White Christmas? Since 1871, Jacksonville has had one - in 1989. Your best chances, of course are to the north.

Current snow cover: