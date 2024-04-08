Dry, warm day expected with some clouds for the solar eclipse

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Action News Jax’s First Alert Weather Team said it will be nice Monday with some clouds for the solar eclipse.

First Alert Meteorologist Trevor Gibbs says it will be another dry day with temperatures rising from the 50s into the mid to upper 70s.

There will be mostly sunny skies with passing clouds. Gibbs says these clouds could briefly interfere with eclipse viewing, but overall, good conditions are expected.

The partial eclipse will begin in our area at 1:47 p.m., peak at 3:05 p.m. and end at 4:19 p.m.

The dry and warm trend will continue into Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the 80s.

A line of rain and thunderstorms will move across the entire region on Thursday. It’s still too early to pin down the exact timing and intensity, but some have the potential to be strong. Action News Jax’s First Alert Weather Team will be closely monitoring the situation.

The weekend will be dry and pleasantly cooler.

Action News Jax’s First Alert Weather Team will continue to monitor the forecast and will bring you updates throughout the day.

TODAY: Mostly to partly sunny. HIGH: 78

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. LOW: 59

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and warmer. High 81/Low 59

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and warm. High 84/Low 63

THURSDAY: Cloudy, breezy, showers and thunderstorms. High 82/Low 66

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. High 78/Low 57

SATURDAY: Sunny. High 77/Low 53

SUNDAY: Sunny. High 82/Low 52

