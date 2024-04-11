FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Heavy rain, strong storms moving across area throughout morning, afternoon

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team has declared a First Alert Weather Day due to heavy rain and strong storms in our area.

This alert is in effect for our entire coverage area until 3 p.m., but the rain will be hitting different areas at different times.

According to First Alert Meteorologist Corey Simma, the heavy rain and storms will be west and north of Jacksonville on Thursday morning. The morning commute looks dry for the metro but damp in spots up in Georgia.

A wind advisory is in effect for the entire area, and Simma says it will be windy before and after the rain.

Showers and storms move into the Jacksonville area around 9 a.m. or 10 a.m. and will last through around 3 p.m.

Simma says the strongest storms will be capable of damaging winds and a tornado or two. Rain amounts will average around 0.5 to 1 inch with locally higher amounts.

However, Simma says it won’t rain all day. Some sunshine may sneak out late in the afternoon and evening before sunset.

There will be an isolated shower in the evening and into the night on the backside of the storm system, but it won’t be widespread.

The weather turns nice for Friday and the weekend.

Here’s a look at your First Alert 7-Day Forecast:

TODAY: Cloudy with Scattered Showers & Storms, Some PM Clearing. High: 82

TONIGHT: Clearing, Cooler. Low: 54

FRI: Sunny. High 78/Low 54

SAT: Sunny. High 77/Low 53

SUN: Mostly Sunny & Mild. High 82/Low 52

MON: Mostly Sunny & Warm. High 86/Low 58

TUE: Partly Sunny. High 85/Low 60

WED: Partly Sunny. High 86/Low 63

