Forecast turning much cooler, breezy across Northeast Florida, Southeast Georgia

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Action News Jax’s First Alert Weather Team is tracking much cooler temperatures across Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia.

It will be partly cloudy on Tuesday with highs reaching the upper 50s to lower 60s in the afternoon.

It will be a breezy day with winds coming from the northwest at around 15-20 mph. Gusts will occasionally reach 25 mph.

Valentine’s Day will be dry. Temperatures will be in the 50s for dinner plans.

The week will remain dry through Friday, which means the pollen count will be very high.

The next storm system will arrive in Florida next weekend, and Action News Jax’s First Alert Meteorologists will be watching how it could affect the Daytona 500.

Action News Jax’s First Alert Weather Team will continue to monitor the forecast and will update you throughout the day.

Here is a look at your First Alert 7-Day Forecast:

TODAY: Partly sunny, breezy and much cooler. High: 64

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and chilly. Low: 39

VALENTINES DAY: Mostly sunny and cool. High 66/Low 39

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 71/Low 46

FRIDAY: Partly Sunny. High 72/Low 47

SATURDAY: Cloudy with showers developing. High 63/Low 52

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy & breezy, A few showers. High 59/Low 48

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and breezy. High 60/Low 44

