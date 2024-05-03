Warm weekend with some isolated showers ahead, rain won’t affect most areas

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Action News Jax’s First Alert Weather Team is tracking a warm weekend with some rain on the horizon.

First Alert Meteorologist Corey Simma says that Friday will have a comfortable morning ahead of another warm day.

Simma says an isolated shower is possible west of Jacksonville again, but there shouldn’t be much rain.

A few showers will return both Saturday and Sunday, but they should also be mainly inland and west of Jacksonville. However, it won’t be a washout and afternoons will be warm for all weekend events and plans.

The isolated showers will linger into Monday before hot temperatures take over. People should expect temperatures in the low to mid-90s most of next week.

Action News Jax’s First Alert Weather Team will continue to monitor the forecast and will bring you updates throughout the day.

Here’s a look at your First Alert 7-Day Forecast:

TODAY: Partly Sunny and Warm! High: 87

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy and Mild. Low: 65

SAT: Partly Sunny, A Few Showers (mainly inland). High 88/Low 65

SUN: Partly Sunny, Isolated Showers. High 87/Low 65

MON: Partly Sunny, Isolated Showers. High 89/Low 66

TUE: Partly Cloudy. High 90/Low 67

WED: Partly Cloudy. High 92/Low 67

THU: Partly Cloudy. High 93/Low 68

