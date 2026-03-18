Summer camp is bridging the learning gaps school closures created by giving kids structured, skills-focused programming during the months when academic regression hits hardest. According to the Annie E. Casey Foundation, in 2022, only 26% of eighth graders were at or above proficient in math, down from 33% before the pandemic, and disparities in internet access during remote learning hit Black and Brown communities the hardest. For many Black families, structured summer programming has become one of the most practical responses to a gap that the school year alone hasn't closed.

What Does Summer Camp Do for a Child's Development?

Summer camp does something school buildings often can't; it puts kids in an environment where learning happens without the pressure of grades or the weight of a difficult school year. According to the American Camp Association's National Camp Impact Study, positive camp experiences drive outcomes that support learning throughout the school year, with measurable improvements in engagement, belonging, and experiential learning. Those aren't soft outcomes, as they translate directly into stronger academic performance once school resumes.

For Black kids who experienced disproportionate disruption during pandemic-era school closures, that environment matters even more. Research from the Education Recovery Scorecard found that districts with the highest proportions of Black students have seen larger declines in academic performance since 2019 than predominantly white, affluent districts. Summer camp doesn't replace what was lost in those years, but it creates consistent, structured enrichment that gives kids a real path back.

Academic Enrichment Through Camp Activities

STEM programming, reading workshops, and hands-on problem-solving are now standard educational summer activities at many summer camps, not add-ons. The NCBI's review of summer program outcomes found that academic learning was the most rigorously studied area of all, with evidence of effectiveness across voluntary, mandatory, and at-home program types. What separates camp from summer school is the delivery: kids aren't sitting in rows working through worksheets, they're doing learning-focused camp activities that stick.

Social and Emotional Learning

Camp builds the social-emotional skills that classroom instruction rarely has time to teach explicitly. According to Harvard Graduate School of Education, a 2005 ACA study of 80 camps found significant growth in children's self-esteem, independence, leadership, and social awareness after just a single session. For kids who spent years navigating remote learning and social isolation, those skills don't rebuild on their own; they need somewhere to be practiced consistently.

Is Summer Camp Good for Kids Academically?

According to the American Camp Association, students may lose as much as two months of progress in reading and math during the summer, a pattern known as the summer slide. Structured programs incorporating STEM, reading, and creative problem-solving help kids hold onto progress made during the school year rather than walking into fall already behind. For Black students, the previously mentioned research from the Education Recovery Scorecard found that the difference in average test scores between school districts with the highest and lowest percentages of Black-identifying students grew by 17% from 2019 to 2024.

Programs that invest in summer learning saw student achievement grow, and summer camp is one of the most accessible forms of that intervention. Consistency and engagement are what make summer programming actually work. A camp schedule that runs weekdays with built-in enrichment keeps kids on a rhythm that mirrors the school year without the pressure of it.

How Do I Choose the Right Summer Camp for My Child?

Choosing the right camp comes down to knowing what your child needs most, such as academic reinforcement, social development, physical activity, or some combination of all three. Look for programs with structured daily schedules, qualified staff, and a clear explanation of what kids will actually learn or practice during their time there. If bridging a specific learning gap is the priority, find a camp that names that goal directly rather than using enrichment as a vague selling point.

Families in the Greater Toronto Area looking for structured athletic and skill-building programming can explore Thornhill summer camp through TAC Sports, which runs organized camp programming designed to keep kids active and engaged all summer long. The TAC Sports program is built around athletic development and team-based activities with consistent daily structure. Enrollment details are available directly through the TAC Sports site.

Frequently Asked Questions

What Are the Benefits of Summer Camp For Children Who Experienced Learning Loss?

Structured summer programs address learning loss by keeping kids engaged in reading, math, and problem-solving during the months when academic skills are most vulnerable to regression. The Education Recovery Scorecard found that districts investing in summer learning saw measurable gains in student achievement. For Black children who experienced the steepest declines during school closures, consistent summer enrichment is one of the most accessible recovery tools available.

How Long Should a Child Attend Summer Camp to See Academic Benefits?

The key isn't duration alone; it's the quality and structure of the programming. According to RAND, when summer programs are targeted to students' needs, intentionally designed, and well attended, they produce positive outcomes in both math and reading. A well-run two-week camp with intentional academic components will do more than a longer program that treats enrichment as an afterthought.

Is Summer Camp Better Than Summer School for Bridging Educational Gaps?

Both serve a purpose, but camp offers something summer school typically doesn't: intrinsic motivation. Kids show up to camp because they want to, which changes how they engage with learning. According to the ACA's National Camp Impact Study, high-quality camp results are primarily driven by the unique structure of camp experiences that combine engagement, belonging, and action-based experiential learning, which is a combination that traditional classrooms rarely deliver all at once.

Summer Camp Is Still One of the Best Tools Families Have

Summer camp gives kids a structured, engaging environment to rebuild skills, close gaps, and reconnect with learning on their own terms. For Black families navigating the long tail of pandemic-era disruptions and school closure impacts, it's one of the most practical investments a parent can make during the summer months. Whether your child needs academic reinforcement, social development, or simply a place to grow outside a classroom, the right program makes a real difference.

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