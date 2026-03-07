Some suggestions for alternatives to traditional sleeper sofas are convertible daybeds, sectionals that double as beds, and Murphy beds that disappear into walls.

51% of Americans have at least one unoccupied bedroom in their homes, according to YouGov.com. 29% say if they had an unoccupied bedroom, they would use it as a guest room.

Whenever you think about hosting overnight guests, the first thing that comes to most people's minds is the traditional sleeper sofa. Even though the modern sleeper sofa is much more comfortable than the older versions, having been upgraded through the years, it's still not perfect.

There are substitutes to the traditional sleeper sofa that you could use in your guest room to ensure your guests have a great night's sleep.

Convertible Daybeds for Style and Comfort

Convertible daybeds are becoming quite popular with Americans for use in their homes, especially in their guest rooms. The great thing about these is that they look like stylish sofas during the day and then convert into a comfortable sleeping surface at night.

If you are always annoyed by how much space beds take up in guest rooms and you wish you could use the guest room in other ways when you don't have guests over, a convertible daybed is a great way to utilize that space. There's no wasted space, and you can always have someone over at a moment's notice without any issues.

Daybeds also use a standard mattress, meaning they provide a better quality of sleep to guests than a traditional sleeper sofa might with its thin mattresses.

Versatile Sectionals Double as Beds

Modular furniture has become more common in recent years as Americans wish for more flexibility with their furniture choices. These versatile sectionals that double as beds are a great option for those people who don't have an additional guest room.

If you are going to have a sectional sofa in the living area that you use daily, having a part of it that pulls into a bed is extremely convenient.

Unlike traditional sleeper sofas with complicated metal frames, these modular systems are designed with simplicity in mind. By rearranging cushions or extending a hidden platform, the seating area can transform into a comfortable sleeping space.

You've probably dealt with traditional sleeper sofas that were impossible to figure out and hard to get into the right position. That won't be the case with these sectionals.

Murphy Beds That Disappear Into the Wall

Live in a studio or a small one-bedroom apartment? When space is even more limited, the idea that you could put your bed away is highly appealing.

These Murphy beds are also known as wall beds and have the useful function of folding neatly into the wall when not in use, freeing up valuable floor space and still allowing you to say yes to overnight guests from out of town.

For homeowners who frequently host guests but lack a dedicated guest room, a Murphy bed allows the space to function as an office, workout room, or lounge area when visitors are not present.

Inflatable Mattresses With Modern Tech

Every college student has experienced inflatable mattresses in their time. The inflatables of today are much more advanced than before, though, so you won't have to complain of a sore back after using them.

Many modern air mattresses include built-in electric pumps, adjustable firmness settings, and reinforced materials that provide better support.

Some high-end models even feature raised designs that resemble traditional beds, making them easier for guests to get in and out of. Because they can be deflated and stored easily, inflatable mattresses remain one of the most convenient options for occasional guests or limited storage space.

Ottoman and Bench Sleepers

Some ottomans and bench sleepers have a mattress hidden within them that you can pull out when you have guests over. During the day, you can use these as a decorative accent for your home or as a seating option. At night, they are suitable sleeping surfaces for anyone who needs them.

They are particularly useful in apartments, small homes, or guest rooms where space is limited. When paired with extra bedding stored nearby, these compact sleepers can quickly provide a comfortable place for overnight visitors.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is It Important to Have a Guest Room In Your Home?

Even if many Americans have empty bedrooms in their homes with enough extra room for guests (hitting a peak in 2024 with 31.9 million empty bedrooms, according to Realtor.com), this doesn't mean that you need to have a guest room in your home.

Think about how often you have guests over, and if you even have a need for guest bedrooms. If you have family or relatives out of town who visit often, then a guest bedroom makes sense.

However, if you only have guests in your home once a year or less often than that, then having a dedicated guest room is a waste of space. You could use that room for something else more useful.

How to Ensure Your Guests Feel Welcome to Sleep Over?

Having toiletries, extra towels, and bedding in the guest room is a great way to ensure your guest sleeps well. You can also have a diffuser in the room or a humidifier, depending on what the weather is like in your city.

Finally, having extras like bedroom slippers, earplugs, and snacks in the room can help the guest feel even more welcome. Place a glass of water next to the bed so they can have some if they get thirsty at night.

A Traditional Sleeper Sofa Isn't the Only Option

The market is inundated with so many new options for sleep that you would be remiss if you didn't explore some of them as alternatives to the traditional sleeper sofa.

Try out some of the sectionals or Murphy beds in the market to see if it feels like a fit for your home and guests. Please keep browsing through related articles on our website to stay informed on various subjects.

