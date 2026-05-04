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Events: Lots to love in NE Florida, including rock, food + wine, and all of our Moms

By Rich Jones
Welcome to Rockville festival The Welcome to Rockville festival is officially underway at the Daytona International Speedway. (Welcome to Rockville festival)
By Rich Jones

This weekend we celebrate Mother’s Day and there are several fun things to consider depending on your moms personality.

The St. Augustine Food + Wine Festival returns Thursday - Saturday at Ancient City Farmstead and the Hyatt Place, St. Augustine/Vilano Beach.

Welcome to Rockville returns to the Daytona International Speedway for four long days of music featuring several historic acts including: Guns N’ Roses, Foo Fighters, My Chemical Romance, and Bring Me The Horizon.

Tuesday, May 5:

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp vs. Charlotte Knights - 7:05 pm - VyStar Ballpark

Devon Allman’s Blues Summit - 7:00 pm - Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

Wednesday, May 6:

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp vs. Charlotte Knights - 12:05 pm - VyStar Ballpark

The St. Augustine Food + Wine Festival - Ancient City Farmstead and the Hyatt Place, St. Augustine/Vilano Beach

The Cat in the Hat - 6:30 pm - Thrasher-Horne Center

Thursday, May 7:

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp vs. Charlotte Knights - 7:05 pm - VyStar Ballpark

Jax Symphony: Greg Zelek in Concert - 6:30 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Jacoby Hall

Heroes Off Duty Comedy Tour - 7:30 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Terry Theater

The St. Augustine Food + Wine Festival - Ancient City Farmstead and the Hyatt Place, St. Augustine/Vilano Beach

George Thorogood & The Destroyers “THE BADDEST SHOW ON EARTH” with special guest The Marshall Tucker Band - 7:00 pm - St. Augustine Amphitheatre

Canvas and Cocktails + Line Dancing - 5:30 pm - Ritz Theatre

Friday, May 8:

WWE Friday Night SmackDown - 7:30 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

Jax Symphony: Chicken Fried Rock: Brooks, Shania & More - 7:30 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Jacoby Hall

The St. Augustine Food + Wine Festival - Ancient City Farmstead and the Hyatt Place, St. Augustine/Vilano Beach

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp vs. Charlotte Knights - 7:05 pm - VyStar Ballpark

Ethel Cain - The Willoughby Tucker Forever Tour with special guest 9Million - 7:00 pm - St. Augustine Amphitheatre

Sam Bush - 8:00 pm - Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

Saturday, May 9:

Jax Symphony: Chicken Fried Rock: Brooks, Shania & More - 7:30 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Jacoby Hall

The St. Augustine Food + Wine Festival - Ancient City Farmstead and the Hyatt Place, St. Augustine/Vilano Beach

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp vs. Charlotte Knights - 6:35 pm - VyStar Ballpark

Jacksonville Dance Theatre and Friends 2026 - 4:00 pm - Florida Theatre

Sunday, May 10:

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp vs. Charlotte Knights - 2:05 pm - VyStar Ballpark

October London, Lalah Hathaway, & Eric Benet - 7:00 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Moran Theater

Jacksonville Sharks vs. Tulsa Oilers - 4:00 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

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Rich Jones

Rich Jones

Rich Jones is the Host of Jacksonville’s Morning News. Rich joined WOKV in October 2006. Rich is involved in many community organizations and causes. Rich and his wife, Noelle, have three children: Avery, Harper and Austen.



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