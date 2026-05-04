Events: Lots to love in NE Florida, including rock, food + wine, and all of our Moms

This weekend we celebrate Mother’s Day and there are several fun things to consider depending on your moms personality.

The St. Augustine Food + Wine Festival returns Thursday - Saturday at Ancient City Farmstead and the Hyatt Place, St. Augustine/Vilano Beach.

Welcome to Rockville returns to the Daytona International Speedway for four long days of music featuring several historic acts including: Guns N’ Roses, Foo Fighters, My Chemical Romance, and Bring Me The Horizon.

Tuesday, May 5:

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp vs. Charlotte Knights - 7:05 pm - VyStar Ballpark

Devon Allman’s Blues Summit - 7:00 pm - Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

Wednesday, May 6:

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp vs. Charlotte Knights - 12:05 pm - VyStar Ballpark

The St. Augustine Food + Wine Festival - Ancient City Farmstead and the Hyatt Place, St. Augustine/Vilano Beach

The Cat in the Hat - 6:30 pm - Thrasher-Horne Center

Thursday, May 7:

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp vs. Charlotte Knights - 7:05 pm - VyStar Ballpark

Jax Symphony: Greg Zelek in Concert - 6:30 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Jacoby Hall

Heroes Off Duty Comedy Tour - 7:30 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Terry Theater

The St. Augustine Food + Wine Festival - Ancient City Farmstead and the Hyatt Place, St. Augustine/Vilano Beach

George Thorogood & The Destroyers “THE BADDEST SHOW ON EARTH” with special guest The Marshall Tucker Band - 7:00 pm - St. Augustine Amphitheatre

Canvas and Cocktails + Line Dancing - 5:30 pm - Ritz Theatre

Friday, May 8:

WWE Friday Night SmackDown - 7:30 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

Jax Symphony: Chicken Fried Rock: Brooks, Shania & More - 7:30 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Jacoby Hall

The St. Augustine Food + Wine Festival - Ancient City Farmstead and the Hyatt Place, St. Augustine/Vilano Beach

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp vs. Charlotte Knights - 7:05 pm - VyStar Ballpark

Ethel Cain - The Willoughby Tucker Forever Tour with special guest 9Million - 7:00 pm - St. Augustine Amphitheatre

Sam Bush - 8:00 pm - Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

Saturday, May 9:

Jax Symphony: Chicken Fried Rock: Brooks, Shania & More - 7:30 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Jacoby Hall

The St. Augustine Food + Wine Festival - Ancient City Farmstead and the Hyatt Place, St. Augustine/Vilano Beach

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp vs. Charlotte Knights - 6:35 pm - VyStar Ballpark

Jacksonville Dance Theatre and Friends 2026 - 4:00 pm - Florida Theatre

Sunday, May 10:

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp vs. Charlotte Knights - 2:05 pm - VyStar Ballpark

October London, Lalah Hathaway, & Eric Benet - 7:00 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Moran Theater

Jacksonville Sharks vs. Tulsa Oilers - 4:00 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

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