Events: Lots to love in NE Florida, including rock, food + wine, and all of our Moms

This weekend we celebrate Mother’s Day and there are several fun things to consider depending on your moms personality.
The St. Augustine Food + Wine Festival returns Thursday - Saturday at Ancient City Farmstead and the Hyatt Place, St. Augustine/Vilano Beach.
Welcome to Rockville returns to the Daytona International Speedway for four long days of music featuring several historic acts including: Guns N’ Roses, Foo Fighters, My Chemical Romance, and Bring Me The Horizon.
Tuesday, May 5:
Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp vs. Charlotte Knights - 7:05 pm - VyStar Ballpark
Devon Allman’s Blues Summit - 7:00 pm - Ponte Vedra Concert Hall
Wednesday, May 6:
Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp vs. Charlotte Knights - 12:05 pm - VyStar Ballpark
The St. Augustine Food + Wine Festival - Ancient City Farmstead and the Hyatt Place, St. Augustine/Vilano Beach
The Cat in the Hat - 6:30 pm - Thrasher-Horne Center
Thursday, May 7:
Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp vs. Charlotte Knights - 7:05 pm - VyStar Ballpark
Jax Symphony: Greg Zelek in Concert - 6:30 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Jacoby Hall
Heroes Off Duty Comedy Tour - 7:30 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Terry Theater
The St. Augustine Food + Wine Festival - Ancient City Farmstead and the Hyatt Place, St. Augustine/Vilano Beach
George Thorogood & The Destroyers “THE BADDEST SHOW ON EARTH” with special guest The Marshall Tucker Band - 7:00 pm - St. Augustine Amphitheatre
Canvas and Cocktails + Line Dancing - 5:30 pm - Ritz Theatre
Friday, May 8:
WWE Friday Night SmackDown - 7:30 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
Jax Symphony: Chicken Fried Rock: Brooks, Shania & More - 7:30 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Jacoby Hall
The St. Augustine Food + Wine Festival - Ancient City Farmstead and the Hyatt Place, St. Augustine/Vilano Beach
Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp vs. Charlotte Knights - 7:05 pm - VyStar Ballpark
Ethel Cain - The Willoughby Tucker Forever Tour with special guest 9Million - 7:00 pm - St. Augustine Amphitheatre
Sam Bush - 8:00 pm - Ponte Vedra Concert Hall
Saturday, May 9:
Jax Symphony: Chicken Fried Rock: Brooks, Shania & More - 7:30 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Jacoby Hall
The St. Augustine Food + Wine Festival - Ancient City Farmstead and the Hyatt Place, St. Augustine/Vilano Beach
Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp vs. Charlotte Knights - 6:35 pm - VyStar Ballpark
Jacksonville Dance Theatre and Friends 2026 - 4:00 pm - Florida Theatre
Sunday, May 10:
Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp vs. Charlotte Knights - 2:05 pm - VyStar Ballpark
October London, Lalah Hathaway, & Eric Benet - 7:00 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Moran Theater
Jacksonville Sharks vs. Tulsa Oilers - 4:00 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena