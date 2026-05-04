Recalled Dairy Products Spark Health Alert for Meat and Poultry Products for Possible Salmonella

The U.S. Department of Food and Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service issues a public health alert warning that meat and poultry products with FDA-regulated dairy ingredients may be contaminated with Salmonella.

Meat & Poultry w/ Dairy Recall Photo Courtesy: United States Department of Agriculture Food Safety and Inspection Service

The FDA notified FSIS that multiple FSIS-regulated establishments received ingredients with dry milk powder that has been recalled.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about a reaction should contact a health care provider.

Meat & Poultry w/ Dairy Recall Photo Courtesy: United States Department of Agriculture Food Safety and Inspection Service

A full list of products, lot codes, expiration dates, points of contact, and EST numbers involved in the health alert is available through the FSIS.

Meat & Poultry w/ Dairy Recall Photo Courtesy: United States Department of Agriculture Food Safety and Inspection Service

FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ or retailers’ refrigerators or freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. Retailers who have purchased these products are urged not to serve or sell them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

Meat & Poultry w/ Dairy Recall Photo Courtesy: United States Department of Agriculture Food Safety and Inspection Service

Consumption of food contaminated with Salmonella can cause salmonellosis, one of the most common bacterial foodborne illnesses. The most common symptoms of salmonellosis are diarrhea, abdominal cramps, and fever within 6 hours to 6 days after eating the contaminated product. The illness usually lasts 4 to 7 days. Most people recover without treatment. In some persons, however, the diarrhea may be so severe that the patient needs to be hospitalized. Older adults, infants, and persons with weakened immune systems are more likely to develop severe illness. Individuals concerned about an illness should contact their health care provider.

Meat & Poultry w/ Dairy Recall Photo Courtesy: United States Department of Agriculture Food Safety and Inspection Service

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