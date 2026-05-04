Ford Recall: Over 170,000 Rangers and Broncos Recalled for Loose Seat Bolt

The Ford Motor Company and the U.S. Department of Transportation have notified Nationall Highway Traffic Safety Administration that around 179,698 vehicles over loose or dislodged front seat bolts.

Ford Rangers and Broncos from 2024 through 2026 are subject to this recall. A critical fastening bolt has been identified as the issue. The front seat frame may have a loose or dislodged pivot bolt. A dislodged bolt may not properly restrain an occupant in a crash, increasing the risk of injury.

Dealers will inspect and replace the pivot links and bolts as necessary, free of charge. Letters notifying any owners of safety risks are expected to be mailed out May 11, 2026. Additional letters are expected to be mailed in July 2026.

Anyone with questions may contact Ford customer service at 1-888-327-4236. The recall number is 26S30. Be sure to have your VIN on hand. Details are also available through the NHTSA website.

The manufacturer’s original report date was April 28, 2026.

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