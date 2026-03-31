Information tech professionals are now more in demand than ever, primarily due to the ever-growing artificial intelligence (AI), digital transformation, and cybersecurity sectors. Increasing cloud computing adoption and hybrid work are also key drivers of this expansion.

Let's not forget that there's already an existing shortage in skilled experts, further fueled by retirements, which compounds the intense need for tech talent. Indeed, the United States Institute for Quality (USIQ) cited data from a study saying that the number of tech jobs will reach 7.1 million by 2034.

Understanding the reasons behind the greater need for IT professionals should matter to you, whether you're a business owner or a potential job seeker, as it can help you identify opportunities for your organization or career.

What Are Tech Professionals?

"Tech professionals" refer to skilled individuals who serve as problem-solvers in today's digital economy. They're experts in all things digital and are adept at designing, building, maintaining, or securing:

Digital products like mobile or web applications, websites, and online platforms.

Software, such as system, programming, and application software.

Systems, including entire IT infrastructures and networks, smart phones, tablets, desktop computers, laptops, and other smart devices.

Tech professionals can be IT professionals (also called IT experts or IT specialists), software development engineers, or data scientists.

Who Are IT Professionals?

IT professionals are a specific type of tech professionals whose focus is on managing and supporting an organization's internal computer infrastructure and systems.

An example is an IT support professional who maintains an organization's computer systems, networks, and hardware. Some specific tasks they usually handle include:

Installing software

Resolving user concerns like forgotten passwords

Fixing network failures

Providing technical guidance to users (e.g., in person, via phone, or through a help desk)

Another example of an IT professional is a cybersecurity analyst. They specialize in hardware, software, and data protection against cyber threats and crimes, the prevalence of which continues to grow each year.

As a September 2025 article published by the World Economic Forum points out, the average weekly number of cyberattacks has more than doubled (2021 to 2025). In the second quarter of 2021, there were 818 attacks per organization, whereas in the same period in 2025, there were 1,984.

Why Are Information Tech Professionals Now Even More In-Demand Than Ever?

The demand for IT professionals has heightened due to rapid advancements in computer and digital technology. The rising prevalence of cybersecurity threats is another contributor, and so is the existing need for skilled professionals and talent, paired with increasing retirements.

Rapid Advancements in AI

Stanford University's 2025 AI Index Report shows that in 2024 alone, private AI investments in the U.S. reached $109.1 billion. Its use in the business landscape also experienced an impressive increase, with 78% of organizations saying they've used AI in 2024, up from the previous year's 55%.

As the AI sector continues to grow, so will the need for skilled professionals who can manage its integration and management in organizations.

Digital Transformation

Today, digital transformation is no longer just about "going paperless." More individuals and businesses are joining the digital transformation revolution, which involves the internet, cloud computing, AI, and remote/hybrid work.

DataReportal, for instance, says that over 6 billion people worldwide used the internet at the start of October 2025, representing over 73% of the world's population. It also noted that most internet users (96%) use a mobile phone to access the internet.

With more people and entities relying on the net, the cloud, and AI, the demand for information tech professionals will also increase, as their expertise will be necessary for maintaining and improving digital technology.

Increasing Cybersecurity Threats

As mentioned previously, cyberattacks are on the rise, and this surge is fueling the need for experts who can prevent and protect against them. The demand is becoming more apparent as threats, from ransomware to AI-enabled crimes, become more sophisticated.

Growing Number of Retirees in the IT Sector

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics projects occupations in the computer and information technology sectors to grow much faster than the average for all other occupations from 2024 to 2034. Every year, there'd be an average of 317,700 openings.

Such growth is primarily due to the existing demand plus the need to replace workers who leave permanently (e.g., retirees).

Why Should the Growing Demand for IT Experts Matter to You?

As a business owner, you should know that the demand for IT experts means facing intense competition for staff. You can make your firm more attractive to new and existing talent through upskilling, such as by sponsoring tech training programs like those offered at Unitech Training Academy.

If you're a prospective job seeker, the ever-increasing need for IT experts should also matter to you, as this gives you more career options to choose from. Undergo training and education as an IT pro, and you can have prospective employers lining up to get you on board.

Frequently Asked Questions

What Are Essential IT Skills?

If you're considering becoming an IT professional, know that some of the most crucial soft skills you need to excel in this industry include problem-solving abilities and excellent communication. You must also be adaptable and have competent project management skills.

As for fundamental IT skills, basic technical troubleshooting, cloud storage proficiency, and data privacy awareness should be at the top of your list.

Depending on which direction you want to take your career, you can then specialize in programming or software development. Other key sectors are data analytics and cybersecurity.

What Are Some of the Most In-Demand IT Positions?

Cybersecurity analysts and engineers are among the most in-demand information tech professionals. The primary reason is the growing frequency and sophistication of cyberattacks and crimes.

If you're into artificial intelligence, you may want to consider becoming an AI and machine learning (ML) engineer, another in-demand position in the IT sector. AI/ML engineers are experts in designing, building, and implementing AI models designed for process automation and data analysis.

Become One of Today's Highly In-Demand Tech Professionals

If you're looking for a job with long-term employment stability and growth, consider becoming one of the most in-demand information tech professionals today. Whether it's an IT support expert, cybersecurity analyst, or AI engineer, these are all in demand in the short and long term.

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This article was prepared by an independent contributor and helps us continue to deliver quality news and information.