A key reason roadway safety in the U.S. remains a public concern is that millions of road incidents still occur each year. Risky behaviors (e.g., speeding and driving under the influence), increased use of larger vehicles, and poor infrastructure maintenance are all key factors driving these incidents.

Indeed, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says that the nation still sees an estimated six to seven million police-reported crashes annually.

If you take the time to understand how U.S. roadways remain dangerous, you can make more informed decisions regarding road use (whether you're a driver, passenger, or pedestrian) and recognize the value of adopting the "Safe System Approach."

What Does Roadway Safety Mean?

Roadway safety is a specific aspect of the broader umbrella term, "road safety." It refers to the holistic, shared, and urgent approach to reducing traffic fatalities through the "Safe System Approach."

Road safety, on the other hand, encompasses roadway safety and other principles (e.g., awareness of seasonal road dangers and vehicle safety designs and technologies).

What Are the Pillars of Roadway Safety?

Roadway safety addresses human behaviors, engineering, and safety methods. It focuses on several key components or "pillars," including:

Improving infrastructure, such as by engineering safer roads, keeping roadsides obstacle-free, managing intersection geometry, and installing protective barriers

Mitigating human error, including distracted driving, drunk driving, and speeding

Implementing countermeasures like enhancing road lighting, setting appropriate speed limits, and enforcing applicable punishments (e.g., speeding penalty, fines, and demerit points)

Providing targeted protection for vulnerable road users (pedestrians, cyclists, and motorcyclists) through dedicated infrastructure, such as sidewalks and lanes for specific users

Why Does Roadway Safety Remain a Massive Public Concern in the U.S.?

Roadway safety is a massive public concern in the U.S. because many fatal and injury-causing road incidents still occur daily.

As the U.S. Department of Transportation points out, the country's roadway fatality rates have consistently declined for 30 years. Unfortunately, its progress stalled in the last decade, and fatality rates soared in 2020 and 2021. In 2021 alone, motor vehicle crashes (MVCs) claimed 43,230 lives and injured millions of others.

Recognizing the factors that contribute to that stall in progress or even the "re-surge" in incidents can help you make the right, safe, and responsible choices as a road user yourself.

Risky Behaviors

Risky, even dangerous driving behaviors, are among the primary reasons behind the continued occurrence of MVCs. A study published in ScienceDirect even noted that human factors, including violations and errors, contributed to almost 93% of crashes involving instrumented vehicle drivers.

Distracted driving is one example of risky behavior and human error.

Whether it's inattentive driving, texting while operating a motor vehicle, or even eating while driving, these are all forms of distracted driving. Doing any of these can increase one's risk of causing car collisions, motorcycle accidents, or pedestrian crashes.

Speeding, a dangerous violation, is another example. DUI can be even worse, as it can cause a driver not only to drive too fast (by removing inhibitions) but to have impaired reactions (e.g., inability to press on the brakes on time to avoid a crash).

Remember: A single standard alcoholic drink is all it takes for a person to experience impairment. It depends on one's weight, but one drink can already raise a man's blood alcohol concentration (BAC) to 0.02% to 0.04% or a woman's BAC to 0.02% to 0.05%, as charted by Medical News Today.

Zero percent is the only safe driving limit, which means not drinking any alcoholic beverage at all if you plan to drive.

Increased Use of Larger Vehicles

Supersized cars make their drivers and passengers feel safer, which is likely why their use in the U.S. has surged. National non-profit organization Kids and Car Safety, for instance, reports that as of January 2025, over eight in ten new vehicle sales in the U.S. were pickup trucks and SUVs.

Unfortunately, these bigger, taller, and longer private vehicles affect roadway safety by being more dangerous to:

Pedestrians

Cyclists

Motorcyclists

Drivers and passengers of smaller cars

Supersized cars also cause more traffic congestion and contribute to hastened infrastructure wear and tear.

Poor Infrastructure Maintenance

From potholes to foundational cracks and structural weaknesses, these are all problems that roadways in the U.S. continue to face and experience.

The American Society of Civil Engineers (ASCE) says such issues resulting in poor road conditions cost the average U.S. driver $1,400 in wear and tear and maintenance costs. Potholes also cost motorists $26 billion yearly.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who Has the Greatest Responsibility for Road Safety?

Road safety is a responsibility everyone must share, including all road users (pedestrians, cyclists, motorcyclists, motorists, and commuters). Motorists, in particular, should always apply safe and defensive driving techniques, and everyone must follow all road laws.

Government agencies, system designers, infrastructure engineers, and law enforcement authorities also have a significant share of the responsibility, particularly in roadway safety.

Vehicle manufacturers have a duty, too. They must, for instance, be accountable for engineering safer vehicles by developing and incorporating better Advanced Driver Assistance Systems into their products.

Can Regular Citizens Do Anything to Help With Roadway Infrastructure Maintenance?

Yes.

Even regular folks can help contribute to roadway safety and infrastructure maintenance by being proactive and reporting hazards like potholes and faulty traffic lights. Damaged signs and significant debris accumulation that can cause road obstructions also warrant reporting.

Voice out concerns about the road conditions in your area, too. In many cases, you can provide feedback via your local government's website or by attending community meetings.

Volunteering is another way residents can help. Volunteers can partner with local government and law enforcement agencies for programs like roadside cleanup.

Even something as simple as clearing storm drains installed in front of your home can help. Removing leaves and debris can improve roadway drainage, reducing damage and minimizing the odds of flooding that can result from overtaxed, clogged sewer systems.

Improving Roadway Safety Is Everyone's Responsibility

Roadway safety is a significant, ongoing concern in the U.S., as many people, from pedestrians to motorists, still get involved in MVCs. If everyone were to be responsible and do their part, though, there would likely be a drastic reduction in injury-causing, even fatal crashes.

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This article was prepared by an independent contributor and helps us continue to deliver quality news and information.