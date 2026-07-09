Entertainment

7-Eleven Celebrates 60 Years With A New Flavor This Slurpee Day!

By Cait
Slurpee Day 2026
By Cait

Arguably, the best day of the summer returns this weekend!

Mark your calendar for 7-Eleven’s Free Slurpee Day happening this Saturday, July 11 from 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.:

On this day only, customers can stop by their local 7-Eleven or Speedway and enjoy a FREE small Slurpee!

Celebrating 60 years of this frozen treat, 7-Eleven has partnered with Mountain Dew to bring customers a new Slurpee flavor: Mountain Dew Confetti Chill Slurpee.

To add to the celebration, fans have a chance to win a free Slurpee Truck Experience. Customers must use 7REWARDS and purchase participating products, including 2 for $6 SweeTARTS, the new Mountain Dew Confetti Chill Slurpee, and 2 for $4 Skittles, or playing the “Slurp, Snack, Win” game through the 7-Eleven or Speedway apps.

Wondering where your closest 7-Eleven is so you can celebrate? Here’s the list of Jacksonville locations:

  • 123 N Julia St.
  • 4324 Atlantic Blvd.
  • 3613 Lane Ave. S
  • 50 Kernan Blvd N
  • 11900 Lem Turner Rd.
  • 4233 Dunn Ave.
  • 14826 Old St Augustine Rd.

Remember, you can head to 7-Eleven OR Speedway this Saturday to beat the Florida heat with your FREE Slurpee so don’t miss it!

Cait

Cait

As you can see from my Instagram (@cait_ontheradio), my family is my world and I enjoy traveling as much as possible, especially if it involves being by the water! I am always finding new adventures to document and share with friends!



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