7-Eleven Celebrates 60 Years With A New Flavor This Slurpee Day!

Arguably, the best day of the summer returns this weekend!

Mark your calendar for 7-Eleven’s Free Slurpee Day happening this Saturday, July 11 from 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.:

On this day only, customers can stop by their local 7-Eleven or Speedway and enjoy a FREE small Slurpee!

Celebrating 60 years of this frozen treat, 7-Eleven has partnered with Mountain Dew to bring customers a new Slurpee flavor: Mountain Dew Confetti Chill Slurpee.

To add to the celebration, fans have a chance to win a free Slurpee Truck Experience. Customers must use 7REWARDS and purchase participating products, including 2 for $6 SweeTARTS, the new Mountain Dew Confetti Chill Slurpee, and 2 for $4 Skittles, or playing the “Slurp, Snack, Win” game through the 7-Eleven or Speedway apps.

Wondering where your closest 7-Eleven is so you can celebrate? Here’s the list of Jacksonville locations:

123 N Julia St.

4324 Atlantic Blvd.

3613 Lane Ave. S

50 Kernan Blvd N

11900 Lem Turner Rd.

4233 Dunn Ave.

14826 Old St Augustine Rd.

Remember, you can head to 7-Eleven OR Speedway this Saturday to beat the Florida heat with your FREE Slurpee so don’t miss it!