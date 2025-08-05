9-Year-Old Girl Donates $27K from Pig Sale to Build a New Barn

🐷 Last Friday at the Fayette County Fair in Pennsylvania, something incredible happened. During the livestock auction, 9-year-old Harper Diamond stood up and donated the entire proceeds from the sale of her 270-pound pig to help fund a new pig barn for future fairgoers.

And the crowd? They were moved — and they showed it with their wallets.

Bidding quickly soared to $42.50 per pound — more than 10 times the usual rate. But the generosity didn’t stop there. Inspired by Harper’s selfless gesture, others in the crowd started pledging extra money per pound, turning one little piggy into a $27,000 donation. 🙌

Why all the effort? The current pig barn at the fairgrounds is 50 years old and scheduled for demolition. Thanks to Harper’s leadership and the community’s support, the Fayette County Fair Association now has a big chunk of the funds needed to build a much-needed replacement.

Harper’s family says they’re overwhelmed with gratitude — and proud that she’s already making a difference at just 9 years old. 🐽❤️