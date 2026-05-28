Adults Only Ice Time: Community First Igloo Debuts Night Shift Skating ⛸️

Looking for a fun night out that’s a little cooler than battling the summer Florida heat? Community First Igloo has you covered with the return of Night Shift Skating sessions for adults all summer long:

The first 18+ After Hours Skating event takes place Saturday, May 30th from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m., giving adults a chance to hit the ice for a late-night skating session designed just for them.

During this skate event night, admission and shoe rental is only $20.

Whether you’re planning a unique date night, hanging with friends, or just looking to escape the Florida heat for a couple of hours, Night Shift Skating offers music, lights, and a fun after-dark atmosphere on the ice.