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Dark Chocolate Coconut Almond Snacks Recalled for Undeclared Peanuts

By Ben Fridkis
Skinny Dipped Recall Photo Courtesy: FDA
By Ben Fridkis

Bazzini, LLC, of Allentown, PA, a co-manufacturer utilized by SkinnyDipped®, is voluntarily recalling a limited number of cases of SkinnyDipped® Dark Chocolate Coconut Almond Bites, out of an abundance of caution, due to the possible presence of undeclared peanut allergen. People who have allergies to peanuts run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

The recalled products were distributed nationwide and sold through retailers. Some products were also provided as complimentary samples to consumers. The products consist of individually wrapped bites sold in packages of different sizes. Recalled products can be identified by the lot code and Best By (BB) date on the exterior package. Each individually wrapped bite can be identified by the lot code and best by date as shown below:

This recall is limited to only those products identified below. No other SkinnyDipped® products are affected.

Product DescriptionUPC (case)UPC (Bag)UPC (Inner)Best By DateLot Codes
Dark Chocolate Coconut Almond Bites 10ct/3.17oz1085003421978085003421978385003421977612/20/2026,12/22/2026,12/23/2026,12/26/2026,12/27/2026,12/29/2026B15356,B15357,B15360,B15363,B25356,B25357,B25361,B25363,B35354,B35356,B35357,B35360,B35361
Dark Chocolate Coconut Almond Bites 6ct/3.17oz2085003421978785003421978385003421977612/26/2026,12/27/2026B25361,B35360,B35361
Dark Chocolate Coconut Almond Bites 50ct/.53oz10850034219773N/A85003421977612/23/2026B15357
Dark Chocolate Coconut Almond Bites 24ct/.53oz850034219998N/A85003421977612/26/2026B35360
Dark Chocolate Coconut Almond Bites 20ct/.53oz (Easter)10865797000063N/A85003421977612/20/2026,12/22/2026B15356,B25356,B35354,B35356
Dark Chocolate Coconut Almond Bites 4ct/3.17ozB0DWBMVSBV85003421978385003421977612/22/2026,12/23/2026,12/26/2026,12/27/2026,12/29/2026B15356,B15360,B15361,B15363,B25356,B25357,B25363,B35356,B35357
Dark Chocolate Coconut Almond Bites / Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Cups 32ct (Shipper)0085003421993685003421978385003421977612/22/2026,12/23/2026,12/26/2026,12/27/2026,12/29/2026B15356,B15360,B16041,B16042,B25263,B25344,B25350,B35357,B35360,B35361
Skinny Dipped Recall Photo Courtesy: FDA

No allergic reactions or illnesses have been reported to date. The recall is being issued after a consumer reported allegedly finding peanut butter containing products in SkinnyDipped® Dark Chocolate Coconut Almond Bites individual wrappers within the 3.17oz. 10-count package. Peanuts and peanut butter are not intended ingredients in SkinnyDipped® Dark Chocolate Coconut Almond Bites.

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Ben Fridkis

Ben Fridkis

Benjamin Fridkis is overnight producer for the Jacksonville Morning News. He is part of Jacksonville’s largest radio news team that updates and presents the latest stories every weekday morning from 5am to 9am.



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