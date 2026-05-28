Dark Chocolate Coconut Almond Snacks Recalled for Undeclared Peanuts

Bazzini, LLC, of Allentown, PA, a co-manufacturer utilized by SkinnyDipped®, is voluntarily recalling a limited number of cases of SkinnyDipped® Dark Chocolate Coconut Almond Bites, out of an abundance of caution, due to the possible presence of undeclared peanut allergen. People who have allergies to peanuts run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

The recalled products were distributed nationwide and sold through retailers. Some products were also provided as complimentary samples to consumers. The products consist of individually wrapped bites sold in packages of different sizes. Recalled products can be identified by the lot code and Best By (BB) date on the exterior package. Each individually wrapped bite can be identified by the lot code and best by date as shown below:

This recall is limited to only those products identified below. No other SkinnyDipped® products are affected.

Product Description UPC (case) UPC (Bag) UPC (Inner) Best By Date Lot Codes Dark Chocolate Coconut Almond Bites 10ct/3.17oz 10850034219780 850034219783 850034219776 12/20/2026,12/22/2026,12/23/2026,12/26/2026,12/27/2026,12/29/2026 B15356,B15357,B15360,B15363,B25356,B25357,B25361,B25363,B35354,B35356,B35357,B35360,B35361 Dark Chocolate Coconut Almond Bites 6ct/3.17oz 20850034219787 850034219783 850034219776 12/26/2026,12/27/2026 B25361,B35360,B35361 Dark Chocolate Coconut Almond Bites 50ct/.53oz 10850034219773 N/A 850034219776 12/23/2026 B15357 Dark Chocolate Coconut Almond Bites 24ct/.53oz 850034219998 N/A 850034219776 12/26/2026 B35360 Dark Chocolate Coconut Almond Bites 20ct/.53oz (Easter) 10865797000063 N/A 850034219776 12/20/2026,12/22/2026 B15356,B25356,B35354,B35356 Dark Chocolate Coconut Almond Bites 4ct/3.17oz B0DWBMVSBV 850034219783 850034219776 12/22/2026,12/23/2026,12/26/2026,12/27/2026,12/29/2026 B15356,B15360,B15361,B15363,B25356,B25357,B25363,B35356,B35357 Dark Chocolate Coconut Almond Bites / Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Cups 32ct (Shipper) 00850034219936 850034219783 850034219776 12/22/2026,12/23/2026,12/26/2026,12/27/2026,12/29/2026 B15356,B15360,B16041,B16042,B25263,B25344,B25350,B35357,B35360,B35361

Skinny Dipped Recall Photo Courtesy: FDA

No allergic reactions or illnesses have been reported to date. The recall is being issued after a consumer reported allegedly finding peanut butter containing products in SkinnyDipped® Dark Chocolate Coconut Almond Bites individual wrappers within the 3.17oz. 10-count package. Peanuts and peanut butter are not intended ingredients in SkinnyDipped® Dark Chocolate Coconut Almond Bites.

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