Dark Chocolate Coconut Almond Snacks Recalled for Undeclared Peanuts

Bazzini, LLC, of Allentown, PA, a co-manufacturer utilized by SkinnyDipped®, is voluntarily recalling a limited number of cases of SkinnyDipped® Dark Chocolate Coconut Almond Bites, out of an abundance of caution, due to the possible presence of undeclared peanut allergen. People who have allergies to peanuts run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.
The recalled products were distributed nationwide and sold through retailers. Some products were also provided as complimentary samples to consumers. The products consist of individually wrapped bites sold in packages of different sizes. Recalled products can be identified by the lot code and Best By (BB) date on the exterior package. Each individually wrapped bite can be identified by the lot code and best by date as shown below:
This recall is limited to only those products identified below. No other SkinnyDipped® products are affected.
|Product Description
|UPC (case)
|UPC (Bag)
|UPC (Inner)
|Best By Date
|Lot Codes
|Dark Chocolate Coconut Almond Bites 10ct/3.17oz
|10850034219780
|850034219783
|850034219776
|12/20/2026,12/22/2026,12/23/2026,12/26/2026,12/27/2026,12/29/2026
|B15356,B15357,B15360,B15363,B25356,B25357,B25361,B25363,B35354,B35356,B35357,B35360,B35361
|Dark Chocolate Coconut Almond Bites 6ct/3.17oz
|20850034219787
|850034219783
|850034219776
|12/26/2026,12/27/2026
|B25361,B35360,B35361
|Dark Chocolate Coconut Almond Bites 50ct/.53oz
|10850034219773
|N/A
|850034219776
|12/23/2026
|B15357
|Dark Chocolate Coconut Almond Bites 24ct/.53oz
|850034219998
|N/A
|850034219776
|12/26/2026
|B35360
|Dark Chocolate Coconut Almond Bites 20ct/.53oz (Easter)
|10865797000063
|N/A
|850034219776
|12/20/2026,12/22/2026
|B15356,B25356,B35354,B35356
|Dark Chocolate Coconut Almond Bites 4ct/3.17oz
|B0DWBMVSBV
|850034219783
|850034219776
|12/22/2026,12/23/2026,12/26/2026,12/27/2026,12/29/2026
|B15356,B15360,B15361,B15363,B25356,B25357,B25363,B35356,B35357
|Dark Chocolate Coconut Almond Bites / Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Cups 32ct (Shipper)
|00850034219936
|850034219783
|850034219776
|12/22/2026,12/23/2026,12/26/2026,12/27/2026,12/29/2026
|B15356,B15360,B16041,B16042,B25263,B25344,B25350,B35357,B35360,B35361
No allergic reactions or illnesses have been reported to date. The recall is being issued after a consumer reported allegedly finding peanut butter containing products in SkinnyDipped® Dark Chocolate Coconut Almond Bites individual wrappers within the 3.17oz. 10-count package. Peanuts and peanut butter are not intended ingredients in SkinnyDipped® Dark Chocolate Coconut Almond Bites.
▶ Listen to Jacksonville’s Morning News Interviews
[ Read more local news from WOKV ]
Click here to download our free news, weather and traffic app. And click here to subscribe to our daily 3 Big Things newsletter.
©2026 Cox Media Group