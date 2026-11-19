Too busy to cook? Amazon is making it easier to get breakfast, lunch and dinner delivered straight to your door without having to order takeout.

The company has announced a new lineup of prepared meals through Amazon Grocery, offering both ready-to-eat and heat-and-eat options that can be added to your regular Amazon order.

The menu includes everything from breakfast burritos and salads to soups and full dinner entrees. Some of the options include Chicken Bacon Ranch Pasta, Beef Pot Roast with Gravy, General Tso’s Chicken and Penne Alla Vodka.

There are also several breakfast and lunch options, including an Uncured Bacon Breakfast Burrito, Potato, Egg and Cheese Breakfast Burrito, and Chicken Fajita Lunch Burrito.

Other choices include Cobb Salad with Chicken and Bacon, Caesar Salad with Chicken, Broccoli Cheddar Soup, Loaded Baked Potato Soup and Butternut Squash Soup.

And here’s the best part for your wallet: Every prepared meal costs less than $8, before taxes and delivery fees.

Customers can order the meals through Amazon Grocery Same-Day Delivery, with availability in more than 2,300 cities and towns.

For those who need something even faster, Amazon is also offering select prepared foods through Amazon Now, which promises delivery in 30 minutes or less. The service costs $3.99 per order for Prime members and $13.99 for customers without a Prime membership.

Amazon is also adding family-sized holiday sides from Whole Foods Market to its delivery lineup through the end of the year. The sides serve four people and include creamy mashed Yukon Gold potatoes, macaroni and cheese, and classic holiday herb stuffing.

So, whether you’re looking for an easier work lunch, a quick dinner after a busy day or a shortcut for your holiday meal, Amazon is hoping to make getting food on the table a whole lot easier.