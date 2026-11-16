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WOKV Season of Giving: Help local families through Feeding NE Florida

By Rich Jones
Feeding NE Florida Mobile Food Delivery (Feeding Northeast Florida/Feeding Northeast Florida)
By Rich Jones

Jacksonville, Fl — WOKV’s Season of Giving continues with an appeal to help local families create a memorial Thanksgiving meal.

Click here to donate to Feeding Northeast Florida

Throughout this week Jacksonville’s Morning News will spotlight the work of Feeding Northeast Florida, the largest food bank serving Alachua, Baker, Bradford, Clay, Duval, Flagler, Gilchrist, Levy, Nassau, Putnam, St. Johns, and Union counties.

The organization works with retail partners, manufacturers, and farms to rescue high-quality food for those in need.

Your gift nourishes bodies and minds. Every $1 donated provides fresh, healthy food for local families, children, veterans, and seniors in need.

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Rich Jones

Rich Jones

Rich Jones is the Host of Jacksonville’s Morning News. Rich joined WOKV in October 2006. Rich is involved in many community organizations and causes. Rich and his wife, Noelle, have three children: Avery, Harper and Austen.



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