WOKV Season of Giving: Help local families through Feeding NE Florida

Jacksonville, Fl — WOKV’s Season of Giving continues with an appeal to help local families create a memorial Thanksgiving meal.

Click here to donate to Feeding Northeast Florida

Throughout this week Jacksonville’s Morning News will spotlight the work of Feeding Northeast Florida, the largest food bank serving Alachua, Baker, Bradford, Clay, Duval, Flagler, Gilchrist, Levy, Nassau, Putnam, St. Johns, and Union counties.

The organization works with retail partners, manufacturers, and farms to rescue high-quality food for those in need.

Your gift nourishes bodies and minds. Every $1 donated provides fresh, healthy food for local families, children, veterans, and seniors in need.

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