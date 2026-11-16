EVENTS: Nights of Lights opens to signal start of Christmas in St. Augustine

Jacksonville, Fl — St. Augustine’s Nights of Lights returns on Saturday, featuring more than three million white lights that create a magical atmosphere in the Nation’s oldest city, and it’s free of charge. Now in its 33rd year, Nights of Lights has been listed among the top ten holiday light displays in the world by National Geographic. The event runs through January 18, 2027.

ZOOLights, presented by Community First Credit Union, returns with a reimagined holiday experience! Wander through dazzling light displays, explore interactive experiences, enjoy festive treats and meet Santa for a holiday photo.

Tuesday, November 17:

American Ballet Theatre Studio Company - 10:30 am and 7:30 pm - Florida Theatre

Spafford - 7:00 pm - Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

Wednesday, November 18:

Frosty: A Musical Adventure - 10:30 am - Florida Theatre

Murray Hill Farmer’s Market - 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Bad Co. Legacy - 8:00 pm - Florida Theatre

Buena Vista Orchestra - 8:00 pm - Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

Charles Wesley Godwin - 8:00 pm - FIVE

Thursday, November 19:

Sip & Stroll - 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm - Riversedge

North Beaches Art Walk - 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm - Beaches Town Center

Happy Hour Histories - 5:30 pm - Ritz Theatre and Museum

Christmas Carole opening night - 6:00 pm - Alhambra Theatre and Dining

East Nash Grass with special guest Remedy Tree - 7:00 pm - Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

DramaWorks presents Miracle on 34th Street: Radio Show - 7:30 pm - Nathan H. Wilson Center for the Arts

Blade Runner LIVE In Concert - 7:30 pm - Florida Theatre

Kristin Key: The Ca-Caw Tour - 7:30 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Terry Theater

Blue October - 8:00 pm - FIVE

Friday, November 20:

ZOOLights - 6:00 pm - 10:00 pm - Jacksonville Zoo and Botanical Gardens

Jax Symphony: Home Alone - 7:00 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Jacoby Hall

DramaWorks presents Miracle on 34th Street: Radio Show - 7:30 pm - Nathan H. Wilson Center for the Arts

Ragtime (opening night) - Players by the Sea

Jeff Allen - 7:00 pm - Murray Hill Theatre

Josh Wolf - 7:15 pm - The Comedy Zone

Rocky In Concert - 7:30 pm - Florida Theatre

John Cusack with a special screening of High Fidelity - 7:30 pm - Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

Jacksonville Icemen vs Orlando Solar Bears - Cars Night - 7:00 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

Saturday, November 21:

Beaches Green Market - 10:00 am - 2:00 pm - Penman Park

Riverside Arts Market - 10:00 am - 3:00 pm - Under the Fuller Warren Bridge

Jax Beach Arts Market - 10:00 am - 4:00 pm - Seawalk Pavilion

15th Annual CoRK Open Studios - 12:00 pm - 6:00 pm - CoRK Arts District

Opening of St. Augustine Nights of Lights

ZOOLights - 6:00 pm - 10:00 pm - Jacksonville Zoo and Botanical Gardens

Jacksonville Chocolate and Coffee Festival - 10:00 am - 5:00 pm - Prime Osborn Convention Center

Jax Symphony: Home Alone - 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Jacoby Hall

Jax Beer Fest 2026 - 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm - Myrtle Avenue Brewing

The Atlantic Beach Music Festival - 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm - Jack Russell Park

Carolina Ascent SC at Sporting JAX - 5:00 pm - Hodges Stadium

Riverside WineFest 2026 - 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Honey Hounds with Nether Hour & Twin Suns - 7:00 pm - Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

The Revivalists with special guests Oliver Hazard and Fabrizio - 7:00 pm - St. Augustine Amphitheatre

DramaWorks presents Miracle on 34th Street: Radio Show - 7:30 pm - Nathan H. Wilson Center for the Arts

Professor Brian Cox - Emergence - 7:30 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Moran Theater

Blackberry Smoke with Special Guest Andy Thomas 25th Anniversary Tour 2026 - 8:00 pm - Florida Theatre

Corey Kent - 8:00 pm - FIVE

John Violinist - 8:00 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Terry Theater

SOLARDO - 10:00 pm - DECCA LIVE - 10:00

Sunday, November 22:

Jacksonville Chocolate and Coffee Festival - 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm - Prime Osborn Convention Center

15th Annual CoRK Open Studios - 12:00 pm - 6:00 pm - CoRK Arts District

DramaWorks presents Miracle on 34th Street: Radio Show - 7:30 pm - Nathan H. Wilson Center for the Arts

Jax Symphony: Holiday Big Band - 3:00 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Jacoby Hall

ZOOLights - 6:00 pm - 10:00 pm - Jacksonville Zoo and Botanical Gardens

Cirque Dreams Holidaze - 6:30 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Moran Theater

Air Supply - A Matter of Time Tour - 7:00 pm - Florida Theatre

Matt Maeson: Watch My Step with Special Guest Sam MacPherson - 7:00 pm - Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

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