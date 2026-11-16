EVENTS: Nights of Lights opens to signal start of Christmas in St. Augustine

Jacksonville, Fl — St. Augustine’s Nights of Lights returns on Saturday, featuring more than three million white lights that create a magical atmosphere in the Nation’s oldest city, and it’s free of charge. Now in its 33rd year, Nights of Lights has been listed among the top ten holiday light displays in the world by National Geographic. The event runs through January 18, 2027.
ZOOLights, presented by Community First Credit Union, returns with a reimagined holiday experience! Wander through dazzling light displays, explore interactive experiences, enjoy festive treats and meet Santa for a holiday photo.
Tuesday, November 17:
American Ballet Theatre Studio Company - 10:30 am and 7:30 pm - Florida Theatre
Spafford - 7:00 pm - Ponte Vedra Concert Hall
Wednesday, November 18:
Frosty: A Musical Adventure - 10:30 am - Florida Theatre
Murray Hill Farmer’s Market - 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Bad Co. Legacy - 8:00 pm - Florida Theatre
Buena Vista Orchestra - 8:00 pm - Ponte Vedra Concert Hall
Charles Wesley Godwin - 8:00 pm - FIVE
Thursday, November 19:
Sip & Stroll - 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm - Riversedge
North Beaches Art Walk - 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm - Beaches Town Center
Happy Hour Histories - 5:30 pm - Ritz Theatre and Museum
Christmas Carole opening night - 6:00 pm - Alhambra Theatre and Dining
East Nash Grass with special guest Remedy Tree - 7:00 pm - Ponte Vedra Concert Hall
DramaWorks presents Miracle on 34th Street: Radio Show - 7:30 pm - Nathan H. Wilson Center for the Arts
Blade Runner LIVE In Concert - 7:30 pm - Florida Theatre
Kristin Key: The Ca-Caw Tour - 7:30 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Terry Theater
Blue October - 8:00 pm - FIVE
Friday, November 20:
ZOOLights - 6:00 pm - 10:00 pm - Jacksonville Zoo and Botanical Gardens
Jax Symphony: Home Alone - 7:00 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Jacoby Hall
DramaWorks presents Miracle on 34th Street: Radio Show - 7:30 pm - Nathan H. Wilson Center for the Arts
Ragtime (opening night) - Players by the Sea
Jeff Allen - 7:00 pm - Murray Hill Theatre
Josh Wolf - 7:15 pm - The Comedy Zone
Rocky In Concert - 7:30 pm - Florida Theatre
John Cusack with a special screening of High Fidelity - 7:30 pm - Ponte Vedra Concert Hall
Jacksonville Icemen vs Orlando Solar Bears - Cars Night - 7:00 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
Saturday, November 21:
Beaches Green Market - 10:00 am - 2:00 pm - Penman Park
Riverside Arts Market - 10:00 am - 3:00 pm - Under the Fuller Warren Bridge
Jax Beach Arts Market - 10:00 am - 4:00 pm - Seawalk Pavilion
15th Annual CoRK Open Studios - 12:00 pm - 6:00 pm - CoRK Arts District
Opening of St. Augustine Nights of Lights
ZOOLights - 6:00 pm - 10:00 pm - Jacksonville Zoo and Botanical Gardens
Jacksonville Chocolate and Coffee Festival - 10:00 am - 5:00 pm - Prime Osborn Convention Center
Jax Symphony: Home Alone - 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Jacoby Hall
Jax Beer Fest 2026 - 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm - Myrtle Avenue Brewing
The Atlantic Beach Music Festival - 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm - Jack Russell Park
Carolina Ascent SC at Sporting JAX - 5:00 pm - Hodges Stadium
Riverside WineFest 2026 - 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Honey Hounds with Nether Hour & Twin Suns - 7:00 pm - Ponte Vedra Concert Hall
The Revivalists with special guests Oliver Hazard and Fabrizio - 7:00 pm - St. Augustine Amphitheatre
DramaWorks presents Miracle on 34th Street: Radio Show - 7:30 pm - Nathan H. Wilson Center for the Arts
Professor Brian Cox - Emergence - 7:30 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Moran Theater
Blackberry Smoke with Special Guest Andy Thomas 25th Anniversary Tour 2026 - 8:00 pm - Florida Theatre
Corey Kent - 8:00 pm - FIVE
John Violinist - 8:00 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Terry Theater
SOLARDO - 10:00 pm - DECCA LIVE - 10:00
Sunday, November 22:
Jacksonville Chocolate and Coffee Festival - 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm - Prime Osborn Convention Center
15th Annual CoRK Open Studios - 12:00 pm - 6:00 pm - CoRK Arts District
DramaWorks presents Miracle on 34th Street: Radio Show - 7:30 pm - Nathan H. Wilson Center for the Arts
Jax Symphony: Holiday Big Band - 3:00 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Jacoby Hall
ZOOLights - 6:00 pm - 10:00 pm - Jacksonville Zoo and Botanical Gardens
Cirque Dreams Holidaze - 6:30 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Moran Theater
Air Supply - A Matter of Time Tour - 7:00 pm - Florida Theatre
Matt Maeson: Watch My Step with Special Guest Sam MacPherson - 7:00 pm - Ponte Vedra Concert Hall