Anxious Florida Driver Get Caught Speeding While Driving To A Wedding

I can be safe to say that most drivers here in Florida have been caught speeding once in their lifetime. Most of the time we could have been running late for work, school, or maybe you have a need for speed while on the interstate.

Recently, there was a young lady who got pulled over because she was speeding at 123 mph and thought it was ok to do so because she was driving her friend’s Supra. However, this next incident involves a Wedding Crasher who got into trouble running late for a Wedding in Brevard County.

Christopher Jones was arrested Saturday after he was allegedly caught speeding at 101 mph on Interstate 95 while on the way to a wedding.

The speed limit posted was 70 mph and while dressed formally he told Deputy Sanchez he was running late to the event.

He was charged with a misdemeanor operating a vehicle exceeding 100 mph while threatening persons or property and was later released the same day with a $500 fine.

Let’s pray he wasn’t the groom.