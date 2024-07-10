Average Person Feels Tired Over 4 Hours Each Day

A survey of 2,000 adults examined how Americans deal with their symptoms of tiredness and found that the average person feels tired four hours a day, and nearly a third (31%) admit they feel tired for even longer than that. In fact, one in three people “always” or “often” still feels tired after a good night’s sleep.

58% believe feeling tired often prevents them from enjoying life. The same number added that feeling exhausted has caused them to avoid social interactions, forcing a third to skip events and 27% to cancel plans with family or friends.

TIP:

“If sleep-related issues or feelings of extreme tiredness begin to interfere with your quality of life, it’s important to consult a doctor. Before diagnosis, more than one-third of chronic disease sufferers noted they experienced extreme tiredness without realizing it was a symptom of their underlying condition. A doctor’s evaluation can help identify the root cause of any symptoms and develop an effective treatment plan.”