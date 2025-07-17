Backstreet Boys’ singer Brian Littrell sues Florida sheriff over beach trespassers

Backstreet Boys singer Brian Littrell is seeking a court order to protect his Florida beachfront property from trespassers, claiming the local sheriff’s office is not doing enough.

Littrell’s company purchased the property in Santa Rosa Beach for $3.8 million in 2023, but trespassers have been regularly accessing the beach despite private property markings.

The Walton County Sheriff’s Office has not commented on the pending litigation, and the family has resorted to hiring private security to address the issue.

The dispute highlights the ongoing conflict between private property owners and public beach access in Florida, with recent legislation restoring control over beach access to local authorities.