Entertainment

The Best STATE To Live In Is....

By Dex & Barbie T

Group of dogs sitting on beach, Fort de Soto, Florida, United States (meaghanbrowning/Getty Images/RooM RF)

By Dex & Barbie T

Second ain’t bad! Florida ranked 2nd while Massachusetts has been ranked the best place to live in America in 2024.

The personal finance website WalletHub on Monday released its 2024 “Best States to Live in” list, crowning the Bay State 1st out of 50.

To determine the best and worst states to live in, WalletHub says it compared the 50 states across five key dimensions: affordability, economy, education and health, quality of life, and safety. Here’s how Massachusetts ranked in those metrics:  Affordability: 44; Economy: 15; Health & Education: 1; Quality of Life: 6; Safety: 7.

Florida, New Jersey, Utah, and New Hampshire rounded out the top five best states to live in for 2024.

Louisiana, New Mexico, Arkansas, Alaska, and Nevada ranked as the worst states to live.

Source: WalletHub

Dex & Barbie T

Dex & Barbie T

Dex & Barbie T get you started every weekday morning with lots of energy and laughs. As two vastly different personalities, Dex & Barbie T bring a fresh perspective to discussions on relationships, work, family, and trending topics with a focus on issues that matter to the Jacksonville community. Wake up, listen, and enjoy every weekday morning!

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News

mobile apps

Everything you love about wokv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!