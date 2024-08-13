The Best STATE To Live In Is....

Second ain’t bad! Florida ranked 2nd while Massachusetts has been ranked the best place to live in America in 2024.

The personal finance website WalletHub on Monday released its 2024 “Best States to Live in” list, crowning the Bay State 1st out of 50.

To determine the best and worst states to live in, WalletHub says it compared the 50 states across five key dimensions: affordability, economy, education and health, quality of life, and safety. Here’s how Massachusetts ranked in those metrics: Affordability: 44; Economy: 15; Health & Education: 1; Quality of Life: 6; Safety: 7.

Florida, New Jersey, Utah, and New Hampshire rounded out the top five best states to live in for 2024.

Louisiana, New Mexico, Arkansas, Alaska, and Nevada ranked as the worst states to live.