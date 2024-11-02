The Best States For Surviving An Alien Invasion

Turns our we’re pretty safe...from Aliens here in Florida!

Researchers (at Rant Casino) have put out a list of which U.S. states would fare best during an extraterrestrial invasion.

Virginia is Americans’ best hope for survival, scoring an impressive 8.03 out of 10 on the alien survival index. The state’s robust military presence — the highest per capita force in the nation — combined with its natural defenses of 29 caves and 63% forest cover make it an ideal stronghold against otherworldly threats.

Close behind is Alabama, scoring 7.90 out of 10, with its network of 35 caves and the highest forest coverage (71%) among top-ranked states. Its considerable law enforcement presence — 267.35 per capita, nearly double that of Oregon’s 145.01 — positions it well for coordinated defense efforts.

Minnesota rounds out the top three with a score of 7.83, distinguished by its intellectual firepower of 5.07 scientists and 10.12 engineers per 1,000 residents. The state’s impressive ratio of 32.01 healthcare professionals per capita and 882 food and beverage manufacturers strengthens its survival prospects.

Interestingly, New York finished as the fifth-best state for surviving an alien invasion.

10 U.S. states most likely to survive an alien invasion VirginiaAlabamaMinnesotaMassachusettsNew YorkFloridaWisconsinNorth CarolinaAlaskaGeorgia

On the flip side, Nevada’s position as the state least likely to survive (scoring just 5.31 out of 10) might raise eyebrows. Despite its association with Area 51, the state’s lack of natural cover, minimal water resources, and high UFO sighting rate of 5.41 per 10,000 residents make it particularly vulnerable.

Idaho follows as second-most vulnerable, with the nation’s lowest per capita healthcare workforce (22.95) and concerning UFO activity (6.95 sightings per 10,000 people).