Events: FSCJ Artist Series Beetlejuice, debut of women’s professional basketball this weekend

Jacksonville, Fl — The Jacksonville Waves debut this weekend. The new professional women’s basketball team is part of the Upshot League.
Beetlejuice the Musical debuts on Tuesday at the Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts. It’s the latest FSCJ Artist Series performance.
The third annual Smoothie King Crown Cup benefiting the MaliVai Washington Youth Foundation will be held Saturday at The Yards in Ponte Vedra Beach.
A first-ever two-venue weekend along historic A1A, as JJ Grey’s Blackwater Sol Revue runs Friday and Saturday.
Tuesday, May 12:
Beetlejuice - 7:30 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Moran Theater
Wednesday, May 13:
Beetlejuice - 7:30 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Moran Theater
Thursday, May 14:
Beetlejuice - 7:30 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Moran Theater
Friday, May 15:
Jacksonville Waves vs. Charlotte Crown - 7:00 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
Top of the World Experience w/ JJ Grey & Mofro - 7:30 pm - Ponte Vedra Concert Hall
Beetlejuice - 7:30 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Moran Theater
Jax Symphony: Beethoven’s Triple & Brahms - 7:30 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Jacoby Hall
Don Jovi – The Ultimate Tribute - 7:30 pm - Trasher-Horne Center
Saturday, May 16:
Smoothie King Crown Cup - 8:00 am - 6:00 pm - The Yards
Florida Theatre Ball: An Evening in the Tropics - 6:00 pm - Florida Theatre
JJ Grey’s Blackwater Sol Revue with special guests WAR and Big Bad Voodoo Daddy - 5:00 pm - St. Augustine Amphitheatre
Beetlejuice - 2:00 pm and 7:30 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Moran Theater
Journey - 7:30 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
Jax Symphony: Beethoven’s Triple & Brahms - 7:30 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Jacoby Hall
Jim Breuer: Find The Funny Tour - 8:00 pm - Ponte Vedra Concert Hall
Sunday, May 17:
Beetlejuice - 1:00 pm and 7:30 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Moran Theater
Iration & SOJA - Where it all Began Summer Tour 2026 with special guests Tribal Seeds & Artikal Sound System - 5:15 pm - St. Augustine Amphitheatre