Events: FSCJ Artist Series Beetlejuice, debut of women’s professional basketball this weekend

Jacksonville, Fl — The Jacksonville Waves debut this weekend. The new professional women’s basketball team is part of the Upshot League.

Beetlejuice the Musical debuts on Tuesday at the Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts. It’s the latest FSCJ Artist Series performance.

The third annual Smoothie King Crown Cup benefiting the MaliVai Washington Youth Foundation will be held Saturday at The Yards in Ponte Vedra Beach.

A first-ever two-venue weekend along historic A1A, as JJ Grey’s Blackwater Sol Revue runs Friday and Saturday.

Tuesday, May 12:

Beetlejuice - 7:30 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Moran Theater

Wednesday, May 13:

Beetlejuice - 7:30 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Moran Theater

Thursday, May 14:

Beetlejuice - 7:30 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Moran Theater

Friday, May 15:

Jacksonville Waves vs. Charlotte Crown - 7:00 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

Top of the World Experience w/ JJ Grey & Mofro - 7:30 pm - Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

Beetlejuice - 7:30 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Moran Theater

Jax Symphony: Beethoven’s Triple & Brahms - 7:30 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Jacoby Hall

Don Jovi – The Ultimate Tribute - 7:30 pm - Trasher-Horne Center

Saturday, May 16:

Smoothie King Crown Cup - 8:00 am - 6:00 pm - The Yards

Florida Theatre Ball: An Evening in the Tropics - 6:00 pm - Florida Theatre

JJ Grey’s Blackwater Sol Revue with special guests WAR and Big Bad Voodoo Daddy - 5:00 pm - St. Augustine Amphitheatre

Beetlejuice - 2:00 pm and 7:30 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Moran Theater

Journey - 7:30 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

Jax Symphony: Beethoven’s Triple & Brahms - 7:30 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Jacoby Hall

Jim Breuer: Find The Funny Tour - 8:00 pm - Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

Sunday, May 17:

Beetlejuice - 1:00 pm and 7:30 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Moran Theater

Iration & SOJA - Where it all Began Summer Tour 2026 with special guests Tribal Seeds & Artikal Sound System - 5:15 pm - St. Augustine Amphitheatre

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