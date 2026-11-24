Black Friday Food Deals: Where to Score Free and Cheap Eats in Jacksonville

Planning to hit the St. Johns Town Center, the Orange Park Mall or other Jacksonville shopping spots this Black Friday? All that bargain hunting is bound to work up an appetite! Luckily, the savings aren’t limited to your favorite retailers. Several restaurants are rolling out special food deals on Friday, November 27, with some extending the savings throughout the holiday weekend.

From free donuts to buy-one-get-one-free burritos, here are some Black Friday food deals worth checking out around Northeast Florida.

Firehouse Subs: Get a free medium sub with a purchase of $15 or more on Black Friday when ordering online or through the app as a rewards member.

Get a free medium sub with a purchase of $15 or more on Black Friday when ordering online or through the app as a rewards member. Moe’s Southwest Grill: Buy one entrée and get another free November 27–29 for Moe Rewards members.

Buy one entrée and get another free November 27–29 for Moe Rewards members. Dunkin’: Rewards members can get a free classic donut with any beverage purchase every Friday from November 27 through December 11.

Rewards members can get a free classic donut with any beverage purchase every Friday from November 27 through December 11. Whataburger: Buy one Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit and get another free through the app during breakfast hours November 25–30.

Buy one Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit and get another free through the app during breakfast hours November 25–30. Wingstop: Score 30 wings for $30 November 27–29.

Score 30 wings for $30 November 27–29. Burger King: Royal Perks members can score a free cheeseburger, Original Chicken Sandwich or Croissan’wich with a qualifying $5 purchase November 27–30.

Royal Perks members can score a free cheeseburger, Original Chicken Sandwich or Croissan’wich with a qualifying $5 purchase November 27–30. Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers: Save $6 on orders of $25 or more through the rewards app November 27–29.

Save $6 on orders of $25 or more through the rewards app November 27–29. Arby’s: Get any size fries for just $1 with a $5 purchase on Black Friday as a rewards member.

Get any size fries for just $1 with a $5 purchase on Black Friday as a rewards member. 7 Brew: Buy one bakery treat and get another free all day on Black Friday.

Buy one bakery treat and get another free all day on Black Friday. Chipotle: Get a $0 delivery fee on qualifying orders of $10 or more November 27–30 using the promo code CYBER26. Other fees may apply.

Before heading out, make sure you’ve downloaded your favorite restaurants’ apps. Many of these deals require a free rewards membership and are only available at participating locations. Happy shopping and happy eating!