Jacksonville, Fl — The holidays are shining brighter along the St. Johns River. Holiday River Fest presented by Bank of America is Saturday in Downtown Jacksonville starting at 5:00 pm. The lighting of the City of Jacksonville’s Christmas Tree is set for 6:15 pm followed by illuminated boats cruising the St. Johns River and a spectacular fireworks finale.
St. Augustine Nights of Lights is underway in the historic city, running through January 18, 2027 with more than 3 million white lights across downtown.
ZOOLights, presented by Community First Credit Union, continues at the Jacksonville Zoo and Botanical Gardens on select nights from 6:00 pm - 10:00 pm.
Experience the magic of the holidays at Glowing Gardens, back for its third year at Jacksonville Arboretum and Botanical Gardens.
Tuesday, November 24:
The Rock Orchestra by Candlelight - 7:30 pm - Thrasher-Horne Center
Wednesday, November 25:
Murray Hill Farmer’s Market - 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
The Stray Cats - 7:30 pm - Florida Theatre
Jacksonville Icemen vs Greenville Swamp Rabbits - Gobble Wobble - 7:00 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
Who’s the Real Crowd Pleaser? at Decca Live - 6:00 pm
Friday, November 27:
Christmas Made in the South - 9:00 am - 5:00 pm - Prime Osborn Convention Center
Opening of JAX Artist Walk on Ice - 718 Riverside Avenue
Deck the Chairs Opening Night - Seawalk Pavilion
Amplified Avondale - 6:00 pm
Hallmark(ish) The Unofficial Parody Musical - 8:00 pm - Florida Theatre
Glowing Gardens (opening night) - 5:30 pm - 9:30 pm - Jacksonville Arboretum and Botanical Gardens
The Holiday Market at RAM - 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm - Riverside Arts Market
Shaun Jones - 7:15 pm - The Comedy Zone
Lupita Infante - 8:00 pm - FIVE
Barely Alive at Decca Live - 10:00 pm
Saturday, November 28:
Christmas Made in the South - 10:00 am - 5:00 pm - Prime Osborn Convention Center
The Holiday Market at RAM - 11:00 am - 4:00 pm - Riverside Arts Market
Beaches Green Market - 10:00 am - 2:00 pm - Penman Park
San Marco Art Fest - 10:00 am - 5:00 pm - Balis Park
Jacksonville Beach Christmas Market - 10:00 am - 5:00 pm - Seawalk Pavilion
Small Business Saturday - 1:00 pm - 7:00 pm - Melanin Market
State Of Emergency 4 - 8:00 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
Jacksonville Light Boat Parade - 6:30 pm - St. Johns River Downtown
Silent Disco & Jax Boat Parade Pier Side - 6:00 pm - 10:00 pm - USS Orleck
Reggaeton Rave - 9:00 pm - FIVE
Sunday, November 29:
Christmas Made in the South - 11:00 am - 5:00 pm - Prime Osborn Convention Center
The Holiday Market at RAM - 11:00 am - 4:00 pm - Riverside Arts Market
Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Tennessee Titans - 1:00 pm - EverBank Stadium and CBS 47
American Aquarium with Special Guest David Wimbish - 7:00 pm - Ponte Vedra Concert Hall