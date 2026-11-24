Jacksonville, Fl — The holidays are shining brighter along the St. Johns River. Holiday River Fest presented by Bank of America is Saturday in Downtown Jacksonville starting at 5:00 pm. The lighting of the City of Jacksonville’s Christmas Tree is set for 6:15 pm followed by illuminated boats cruising the St. Johns River and a spectacular fireworks finale.

St. Augustine Nights of Lights is underway in the historic city, running through January 18, 2027 with more than 3 million white lights across downtown.

ZOOLights, presented by Community First Credit Union, continues at the Jacksonville Zoo and Botanical Gardens on select nights from 6:00 pm - 10:00 pm.

Experience the magic of the holidays at Glowing Gardens, back for its third year at Jacksonville Arboretum and Botanical Gardens.

Tuesday, November 24:

The Rock Orchestra by Candlelight - 7:30 pm - Thrasher-Horne Center

Wednesday, November 25:

Murray Hill Farmer’s Market - 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm

The Stray Cats - 7:30 pm - Florida Theatre

Jacksonville Icemen vs Greenville Swamp Rabbits - Gobble Wobble - 7:00 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

Who’s the Real Crowd Pleaser? at Decca Live - 6:00 pm

Friday, November 27:

Christmas Made in the South - 9:00 am - 5:00 pm - Prime Osborn Convention Center

Opening of JAX Artist Walk on Ice - 718 Riverside Avenue

Deck the Chairs Opening Night - Seawalk Pavilion

Amplified Avondale - 6:00 pm

Hallmark(ish) The Unofficial Parody Musical - 8:00 pm - Florida Theatre

Glowing Gardens (opening night) - 5:30 pm - 9:30 pm - Jacksonville Arboretum and Botanical Gardens

The Holiday Market at RAM - 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm - Riverside Arts Market

Shaun Jones - 7:15 pm - The Comedy Zone

Lupita Infante - 8:00 pm - FIVE

Barely Alive at Decca Live - 10:00 pm

Saturday, November 28:

Christmas Made in the South - 10:00 am - 5:00 pm - Prime Osborn Convention Center

The Holiday Market at RAM - 11:00 am - 4:00 pm - Riverside Arts Market

Beaches Green Market - 10:00 am - 2:00 pm - Penman Park

San Marco Art Fest - 10:00 am - 5:00 pm - Balis Park

Jacksonville Beach Christmas Market - 10:00 am - 5:00 pm - Seawalk Pavilion

Small Business Saturday - 1:00 pm - 7:00 pm - Melanin Market

State Of Emergency 4 - 8:00 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

Jacksonville Light Boat Parade - 6:30 pm - St. Johns River Downtown

Silent Disco & Jax Boat Parade Pier Side - 6:00 pm - 10:00 pm - USS Orleck

Reggaeton Rave - 9:00 pm - FIVE

Sunday, November 29:

Christmas Made in the South - 11:00 am - 5:00 pm - Prime Osborn Convention Center

The Holiday Market at RAM - 11:00 am - 4:00 pm - Riverside Arts Market

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Tennessee Titans - 1:00 pm - EverBank Stadium and CBS 47

American Aquarium with Special Guest David Wimbish - 7:00 pm - Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

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