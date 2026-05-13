(Can YOU Relate?)... Nearly Half of Americans Are Lacking FUN in Their Lives

America may be stuck in a “fun drought.”

A new survey of 5,000 adults found that nearly half of Americans feel like their lives simply aren’t fun enough anymore, with many blaming work, stress, money, and nonstop responsibilities. In fact, 12% said they can’t even remember the last time they had an entire free day just to relax and enjoy themselves.

According to the survey, people say they’d need about 17 extra free hours a week to have the kind of fun they want. Most spend their downtime watching TV, seeing friends and family, dining out, enjoying hobbies, or playing games. They also said having fun helps lower stress, boosts motivation, and strengthens relationships.

But many feel fun is actually harder to find than it was 10 years ago. More than half blamed rising costs, shrinking social circles, burnout, and heavier responsibilities. The biggest barriers were money, busy schedules, work stress, and simply not knowing what to do anymore.