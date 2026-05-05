Entertainment

Celebrate National Nurses Week AND Teacher Appreciation Week with FREE Jumbo Shrimp Tickets ⚾

By Cait
121 Financial Ballpark (Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp)
By Cait

It’s a double hitter for celebrations this week with the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp at Vystar Ballpark!

Not only is it Teacher Appreciation Week but it’s also National Nurses Week and the Jumbo Shrimp are taking time to honor all our nurses and teachers this week with FREE tickets:

For their games happening May 6 - 10, teachers and nurses can enjoy not only a free ticket, but discounted guest tickets as well!

Nurses can reserve their tickets here while teachers reserve their tickets here.

Make sure you grab your tickets soon because with deals like these, they’re disappearing fast!

Cait

Cait

As you can see from my Instagram (@cait_ontheradio), my family is my world and I enjoy traveling as much as possible, especially if it involves being by the water! I am always finding new adventures to document and share with friends!



Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News