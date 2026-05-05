Celebrate National Nurses Week AND Teacher Appreciation Week with FREE Jumbo Shrimp Tickets ⚾

It’s a double hitter for celebrations this week with the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp at Vystar Ballpark!

Not only is it Teacher Appreciation Week but it’s also National Nurses Week and the Jumbo Shrimp are taking time to honor all our nurses and teachers this week with FREE tickets :

For their games happening May 6 - 10, teachers and nurses can enjoy not only a free ticket, but discounted guest tickets as well!

Nurses can reserve their tickets here while teachers reserve their tickets here.

Make sure you grab your tickets soon because with deals like these, they’re disappearing fast!