Check out Spotify’s New Feature: Sharing What Your Streaming in Real Time With Friends 🎶

Spotify continues to keep up with today’s digital age by making it easier than ever to share your music.

With their newest feature, users can see what your friends are listening to in real time. So if your friend is playing a song, you’ll see it pop up right inside Spotify’s Messages. No screenshots, no links — just instant music sharing.

Spotify Messages Spotify is adding a messaging feature to the app. (Spotify)

See a song you like? You can tap it to listen, save it for later, or react with an emoji. And if you really want to jump in, Spotify now lets you request to “Jam” with a friend. That means listening to the same music together, at the same time, even if you’re miles apart.

Premium users can start these Jam sessions, but free users can still join if they get an invite — so nobody’s totally left out.

To use it, you’ll just need to turn on listening activity in your Spotify privacy and social settings. Once it’s on, whatever you’re streaming shows up at the top of your chats.

This update is out now on iOS and Android as part of a bigger push to keep music sharing inside the app instead of bouncing between texts or social media.

Bottom line: if you’ve ever wondered what your friends are listening to — or wanted to steal their playlist in real time — Spotify just made it a whole lot easier 😉