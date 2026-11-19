MEXICO CITY — Christie's withdrew a Frida Kahlo painting from an auction in New York this week after Mexican authorities requested additional information about its provenance, the auction house confirmed Thursday.

The painting, “Congreso de los pueblos por la paz,” or “Congress of the Peoples for Peace,” had been scheduled for auction on Tuesday. It depicts a white dove on a tree bearing fruit alongside a smiling sun, the moon, and two slices of watermelon.

Mexican authorities asked Christie's to hold the sale until the painting's provenance could be clarified, citing a declaration that recognizes Frida Kahlo's work as an artistic monument of Mexico.

“In collaboration with the seller, we decided to withdraw the lot at this time for further research,” a Christie’s spokesperson said in an email to The Associated Press. “We look forward to selling this work at a later date."

The same painting was auctioned in 2020 by Sotheby’s without any objections.

Kahlo’s works in Mexico are considered artistic monuments and are protected under the country's federal law on monuments and archaeological, artistic, and historical sites.

Mexican authorities said they were working with the Diego Rivera and Frida Kahlo Museums Trust, administered by the Bank of Mexico.

Kahlo painted “Congreso de los pueblos por la paz” in October 1952 and donated it to the World Peace Council's peace congress held in Vienna that year.

The painting left Mexico more than three decades before the 1984 decree declaring Kahlo’s work an artistic monument. The decree prohibits the permanent export of her works that were in Mexico when it was published.

Kahlo, whose health was seriously deteriorating, sent the painting to the congress through her husband, the painter Diego Rivera. She died in Mexico City two years after creating it.

The trip to Vienna was recorded in the memoirs of Emma Hurtado, Rivera’s last wife, and has also been mentioned by historians such as Raquel Tibol.

Last year, Kahlo's 1940 self-portrait "El sueño (La cama)," or The Dream (The Bed), sold for $54.7 million, setting an auction record for a work by a female artist.

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