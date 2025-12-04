Christmas in the Village coming to Clay County

Christmas in the Village is coming to the Early Florida Village at the Clay County Fairgrounds! Experience the warmth of the season at Christmas in the Village — a magical evening of holiday cheer for all ages. From cookie decorating and cake walks, to live music, crafts, and cozy firepit s’mores, there’s something for everyone. Snap festive photos with Santa, visit friendly farm animals, sip on hot apple cider, and capture memorable moments across the village. As twilight falls, join us for a cozy Christmas movie under the stars — choose between The Grinch (Dec 12) or A Christmas Story (Dec 19). Let’s make merry memories together!

Christmas in the Village

Early Florida Village at the Clay County Fairgrounds

December 12th and 19th

