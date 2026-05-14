Entertainment

Cinemark’s Summer Movie Clubhouse for Kids Returns 🍿

By Cait
Kid sitting in the cinema theater with his parents and getting excited about the movie
Movie clubhouse FILE PHOTO: Cinemark will be offering its Summer Movie Clubhouse again this year. (Antonio Diaz/AntonioDiaz - stock.adobe.com)
By Cait

During the summer, it can be hard to entertain the kids on a budget but the return of Cinemark’s Summer Movie Clubhouse is the perfect answer:

Kicking off June 1 and running through August 6, attendees can visit their local Cinemark movie theatre every Wednesday at 9:30 a.m. and catch a different movie weekly for only $1.75 per ticket!

NOTE: Select theatres may offer additional showtimes throughout the week so if your Wednesday morning is unavailable be sure to check for other show dates/times 😉

This year’s lineup for Summer Movie Clubhouse includes not only old movies but lots of new ones that you may have missed when they first came out:

June 1-4: Paddington (2015)

June 8-11: Sonic the Hedgehog (2020)

June 15-18: K-Pop Demon Hunters Sing-Along (2025)

June 22-25: Shrek Forever After (2010)

June 29-July 2: The Spongebob Movie: Search for Squarepants (2025)

July 6-9: A Minecraft Movie (2025)

July 13-16: Dog Man (2025)

July 20-23: How to Train Your Dragon (2025)

July 27-30: The Bad Guys 2 (2025)

August 3-6: Gabby’s Dollhouse: The Movie (2025)

The savings continue during your visit with $1 off kids’ snack packs and any size popcorn & drink combos.

NOTE: $1 off deal is valid only during Summer Movie Clubhouse showtimes.

Tickets are officially on sale so be sure to snag them for your favorite summer movie!

Cait

Cait

As you can see from my Instagram (@cait_ontheradio), my family is my world and I enjoy traveling as much as possible, especially if it involves being by the water! I am always finding new adventures to document and share with friends!



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