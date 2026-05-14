Cinemark’s Summer Movie Clubhouse for Kids Returns 🍿

During the summer, it can be hard to entertain the kids on a budget but the return of Cinemark’s Summer Movie Clubhouse is the perfect answer:

Kicking off June 1 and running through August 6, attendees can visit their local Cinemark movie theatre every Wednesday at 9:30 a.m. and catch a different movie weekly for only $1.75 per ticket!

NOTE: Select theatres may offer additional showtimes throughout the week so if your Wednesday morning is unavailable be sure to check for other show dates/times 😉

This year’s lineup for Summer Movie Clubhouse includes not only old movies but lots of new ones that you may have missed when they first came out:

June 1-4: Paddington (2015)

June 8-11: Sonic the Hedgehog (2020)

June 15-18: K-Pop Demon Hunters Sing-Along (2025)

June 22-25: Shrek Forever After (2010)

June 29-July 2: The Spongebob Movie: Search for Squarepants (2025)

July 6-9: A Minecraft Movie (2025)

July 13-16: Dog Man (2025)

July 20-23: How to Train Your Dragon (2025)

July 27-30: The Bad Guys 2 (2025)

August 3-6: Gabby’s Dollhouse: The Movie (2025)

The savings continue during your visit with $1 off kids’ snack packs and any size popcorn & drink combos.

NOTE: $1 off deal is valid only during Summer Movie Clubhouse showtimes.

Tickets are officially on sale so be sure to snag them for your favorite summer movie!